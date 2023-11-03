Basil of Caesarea and the essential duties of the Christian

Listen to the audio version of the article

Basil of Caesarea, known as The Great, who lived in the 4th century AD, saint and doctor of the Greek Church, received his cultural education in Constantinople and Athens. He is considered, as well as an exegete and theologian, an important legislator of monastic life. In his monasteries, before Benedict of Nursia, the monks were given as points of reference: obedience to the spiritual director, manual work, study of the Bible, prayer.

Monastic life

The approach given by Basil to monastic life is, essentially, to be considered one of the fundamental initiatives for the birth of Western monasticism. Benedict learned of it through Abbot Servando, who had lived for a long time in Palestine and had the opportunity to visit the monasteries of that land, many of which drew inspiration from Basil. Servando, having returned to Italy, founded the Protocoenobium of San Sebastiano in Alatri (6th century).

Saint Benedict

At that same time, the friendship with Saint Benedict was born, who following his example – it was the year 529 – founded the Abbey of Montecassino, dictating the famous Rule. Basilio’s time comes out, edited by Umberto Neri (with a preface by Giulio Maspero), the “Moral Rules”. These are pages which, within his vast literary production, stand out from other texts, being addressed to simple believers. And above all they are all oriented towards communicating “full certainty regarding what the duties are” essential for those who wish to live the Christian message.

These are precious suggestions, worthy of a modern moralist; aimed, undoubtedly, at those who believe, but useful thanks to their strength to reflect. Some examples: Basil reminds us that we must not be distracted from faith for this or that reason, that passions are cured by accepting reproach, that there is no point in praying to ask for vain things. Or again: that it is necessary to know how to use our time and arrange things and actions accordingly in the different moments of life.

