Bassist and Co-Founder of Aventura, Max Agende Santos, Thanks Fans for Support Following Arrest for Domestic Assault

Aventura Bassist Max Agende Santos Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Partner

After being arrested in the Bronx, New York, for allegedly physically assaulting his partner, Max Agende Santos, the bassist and co-founder of the bachata group Aventura, has been released and has taken to his social media to thank his fans for their support during this difficult time. In a video posted on his Instagram stories, Max expressed his gratitude to his fans and apologized for any distress caused by the incident.

According to reports from the New York Post, police say Max, 41, assaulted his partner in front of a child while under the influence. The woman, who chose not to be taken to a medical center, suffered injuries to her left eye, back, and legs.

Max, along with his brother Lenny Santos and cousins Anthony (Romeo) and Henry Santos, formed the highly popular bachata group Aventura in the 1990s. With their modern take on bachata, Aventura gained worldwide success, performing in sold-out stadiums and receiving numerous prestigious awards.

Despite the recent incident, Aventura fans continue to show their support for Max, with many sending messages of encouragement on social media. The future of the group remains uncertain as they navigate through this challenging situation.

Max Agende Santos is scheduled to appear in court in the coming weeks to face charges related to the alleged assault. The case will be closely monitored by fans and legal experts alike.

In the meantime, Max urges his fans to respect his privacy as he focuses on resolving the issue. Aventura’s music has touched the hearts of many, and fans hope that the group can overcome this setback and continue to create beautiful music together.