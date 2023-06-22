Home » Batalla saved a penalty in the last one and San Lorenzo tied with Estudiantes in La Plata
Entertainment

Batalla saved a penalty in the last one and San Lorenzo tied with Estudiantes in La Plata

by admin
Batalla saved a penalty in the last one and San Lorenzo tied with Estudiantes in La Plata

With a penalty saved by Augusto Batalla in the last play of the match, Saint Lawrence he took a draw from La Plata. Was 1 to 1 against Students and the two are still far from the leader River.

El Pincha opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a Great goal from Santiago Ascacibar. The Russian spliced ​​it with his left foot and made it 1 to 0 for the local.

The Cyclone reached the tie in the complement, at 13′ with a good overflow from Gonzalo Maroni and a goal from Adam Bareiro. The Paraguayan cut off four games without goals for Ruben Insúa’s team.

When it seemed that the tie was a fact, Gastón Campi brought down Eros Mancuso in the area and the referee, Yael Falcón Pérez, charged a penalty after reviewing the VAR.

Benjamín Rollheiser took charge of the shot and Batalla saved the announced cross auction. With the tie, Ciclón remains third with 38 points and Pincha fourth with 36. Talleres is escort with 40 and River has 47.

This is the position table


See also  CercaOfficina.it, one million euros for digitization

You may also like

One dead and two injured after a crash...

Patricia Bullrich criticized the controversial government project for...

SM opens KWANGYA 119 website to protect artists’...

Judge closes his campaign in Río Cuarto

Patagonia lowers its expectations of hiring people to...

Gao Yuanyuan posted a photo with Alyssa Chia...

what Olivero, Elorrio, Eiben and Di Santi propose...

The strange case of Mirella Gregori, the other...

Scioli challenged the regulations of Unión por la...

Rumors grow about Kylian Mbappé who is getting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy