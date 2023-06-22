Batalla saved a penalty in the last one and San Lorenzo tied with Estudiantes in La Plata

With a penalty saved by Augusto Batalla in the last play of the match, Saint Lawrence he took a draw from La Plata. Was 1 to 1 against Students and the two are still far from the leader River.

El Pincha opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a Great goal from Santiago Ascacibar. The Russian spliced ​​it with his left foot and made it 1 to 0 for the local.

The Cyclone reached the tie in the complement, at 13′ with a good overflow from Gonzalo Maroni and a goal from Adam Bareiro. The Paraguayan cut off four games without goals for Ruben Insúa’s team.

When it seemed that the tie was a fact, Gastón Campi brought down Eros Mancuso in the area and the referee, Yael Falcón Pérez, charged a penalty after reviewing the VAR.

Benjamín Rollheiser took charge of the shot and Batalla saved the announced cross auction. With the tie, Ciclón remains third with 38 points and Pincha fourth with 36. Talleres is escort with 40 and River has 47.

