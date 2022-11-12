Home Entertainment Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies

Time Net NewsAccording to foreign media reports, on November 10, New York time, Kevin Conroy, who dubbed Batman in many animated films and video games, died at the local Mount Sinai Hospital at the age of 66. The cause of death was bowel cancer.

Kevin Conroy, born in 1955, is an American stage, film and voice actor. His acclaimed work was the Emmy-winning voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 1990s Fox animated series Batman: The Animated Series.

Later, his voice followed Bruce Wayne in various DC animated spinoffs and films, including subsequent Batman animated series such as Batman: The Killing Joke, and the video game Batman: Akka Asylum and Batman: Arkham City.

batman in animation

