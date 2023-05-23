Battle for the Goddess! Song Hye Kyo’s friend took a group photo to “provoke” Han Shaoxi who was not there: She is mine! Han So Hee’s drawing: I won’t let you go- KSD 韩星网(star)

star



Tracy

Han So Hee is too envious of Song Hye Kyo’s friends. Model Shin Hyun Ji (transliteration) updated a new photo on her personal SNS, posting photos with Song Hye Kyo, Park Hyo Joo and Choi Hee Seo, etc., and wrote in the post: “It’s mine”, and also specially @actress Han Shaoxi. Not only that, she also left a message in Song Hye Kyo’s IG, emphasizing again that “it’s mine” (laughs)!

The phrase “It’s mine” is actually Han Shaoxi’s signature phrase. She is a super fan of Song Hye Kyo. She has expressed her deep love for Ernie and her seniors on IG several times. Every time, she will leave a message “You are mine” , the bold and humorous tone made netizens laugh. Earlier it was reported that the two would cooperate in the new drama “The Price of Confession”, but not long ago, Korean media reported that due to differences in the production team, after a long period of negotiation, they still could not reach an agreement, and finally the cooperation between the two goddesses fell through. Han Shaoxi revealed that she only found out about it through news reports, but she herself is still a super fan of Song Hye Kyo, and once again declared her sovereignty under the latest post on Oni’s SNS, “Even so, you are still mine.” Song Hye Kyo received this confession He also unabashedly expressed his love for Han So Hee with a happy heart.

Seeing Shin Hyun-ji “provoking” himself who was not present, Han So-hee left a message: “I won’t let you go, then…then you are mine too.” The lines that I compare myself to the scissorhands mean “there is still me”. Seeing this situation, a large number of netizens also left messages saying: “Han Shaoxi is so cute”, “Another beautiful friend”, “Is Han Shaoxi planning to turn all the beauties into her own?” etc.

