Home » Battle for the Goddess! Song Hye Kyo’s friend took a group photo to “provoke” Han Shaoxi who was not there: She is mine! Han So Hee’s drawing: I won’t let you go- KSD 韩星网(star)
Entertainment

Battle for the Goddess! Song Hye Kyo’s friend took a group photo to “provoke” Han Shaoxi who was not there: She is mine! Han So Hee’s drawing: I won’t let you go- KSD 韩星网(star)

by admin

star

Tracy
2023-05-23T08:00:00+08:00

Ernie, no matter what, you are mine! ! ! !

Han So Hee is too envious of Song Hye Kyo’s friends. Model Shin Hyun Ji (transliteration) updated a new photo on her personal SNS, posting photos with Song Hye Kyo, Park Hyo Joo and Choi Hee Seo, etc., and wrote in the post: “It’s mine”, and also specially @actress Han Shaoxi. Not only that, she also left a message in Song Hye Kyo’s IG, emphasizing again that “it’s mine” (laughs)!

advertise

The phrase “It’s mine” is actually Han Shaoxi’s signature phrase. She is a super fan of Song Hye Kyo. She has expressed her deep love for Ernie and her seniors on IG several times. Every time, she will leave a message “You are mine” , the bold and humorous tone made netizens laugh. Earlier it was reported that the two would cooperate in the new drama “The Price of Confession”, but not long ago, Korean media reported that due to differences in the production team, after a long period of negotiation, they still could not reach an agreement, and finally the cooperation between the two goddesses fell through. Han Shaoxi revealed that she only found out about it through news reports, but she herself is still a super fan of Song Hye Kyo, and once again declared her sovereignty under the latest post on Oni’s SNS, “Even so, you are still mine.” Song Hye Kyo received this confession He also unabashedly expressed his love for Han So Hee with a happy heart.

See also  Sample Logic Releases Key Fury Keyboard and Piano Libraries

Seeing Shin Hyun-ji “provoking” himself who was not present, Han So-hee left a message: “I won’t let you go, then…then you are mine too.” The lines that I compare myself to the scissorhands mean “there is still me”. Seeing this situation, a large number of netizens also left messages saying: “Han Shaoxi is so cute”, “Another beautiful friend”, “Is Han Shaoxi planning to turn all the beauties into her own?” etc.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

Wang Zuxian appeared on the streets of Vancouver...

The Mariners rolled past the Athletics 11-2 led...

WHO: Argentina is 11th in the new ranking...

Sword Art Online Attack: The Ultimate Trailer Poster...

the recipe with which Antonio conquered the MasterChef...

“Fallen Leaves”, all of Aki Kaurismäki’s humanity in...

Sancho, son, pay attention

Li Yuchun’s concert shows ever-changing looks_Entertainment Channel_China Youth...

Marcela Tinayre on her new job: “Generating controversy...

Today’s hot topic! After Lianmai’s turmoil, Chen Yanxi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy