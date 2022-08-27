Source title: “The Battle of the Roses” ended successfully. Yu Jinwei’s drama-throwing acting was well received

The hit drama “Battle of the Roses” came to an end yesterday. During the broadcast of the series, the ratings continued to rise. Not only did it achieve a good score of breaking 1 for many consecutive days on CCTV’s 8 sets and 1 for cvb’s prime time ratings, but the peak was even higher. The highest rose to 1.7+, and the average value of Cool Cloud was as high as 1.0377%. In addition, Sun Hao, the director of “Celebrating More Than Years”, personally directed the lineup, starring Yuan Quan, Huang Xiaoming, Yu Feihong, and Yu Jinwei. The real and compact plot has caused heated discussions on the Internet. Among them, since Song Jiachen, played by Jin Wei, impressed the audience in particular, the director used details to portray this man who was caught in the “derailment” controversy very touchingly. The beginning was a mystery. In the court, he first glanced at his wife, and then nodded to reassure her; when he returned home during the bail pending trial, in order to beg his wife’s forgiveness, he turned into a family cook, cooking, cleaning, Accompanying the child, he did everything he could to make up for it; he was in court with his former lover over the custody of his daughter. He was professional and calm, and pressed every step of the way just to keep his daughter by his side. As he said himself, he now knows that he can no longer be a good husband for Gu Nian, but he hopes to have the opportunity to be a good father to his daughter. Under the appearance of a ruthless business maniac, there is a heart that puts his daughter first, which makes the audience feel moved when watching the play. In addition, Yu Jinwei’s textbook-style acting skills when performing Song Jiachen also surprised the audience. At the beginning of the episode, Song Jiachen was involved in a corruption case. When Song Jiachen met Gu Nian for the first time after entering the detention center, every step from the corridor to the interrogation room was very heavy. Before entering the door, bowing his head and sighing, hesitating and dodging his eyes after entering the door, careful testing, and Yu Jinwei’s handling of these details made everyone feel that the character both misses and feels guilty. After the crime was cleared and the king returned to heaven and earth, facing the partners and employees in the company, he still forced a smile. Only when he was drunk and wept, would he confess his heart to Gu Nian, saying that he was betrayed by his subordinate Xu Muyan, and it was not easy. After the success of his career, he “lost” his favorite Gu Nian, and even admitted that he will create a brand new family. In just a few minutes of this episode, Yu Jinwei used his superb acting skills to show the change of two emotions, making people feel the change of the character’s mood. See also «Breeders», how stressful it is to be mom and dad In the famous scene where Song Jiachen and Gu Nian competed for custody of their daughter, the two faced each other in court, and it was the first time that Song Jiachen showed his professional ability as a gold medal lawyer. When Yu Jinwei dealt with the progressive evidence, he was emotionally progressive. In the end, when faced with the result of his daughter’s choice of mother, he covered his face in tears in court, shaking hands, blue veins on his forehead, and flushed face. , which made the audience feel sad without consciously watching it. Yu Jinwei has played many impressive roles, such as the patriotic talent Qian Shiying in “The Spy War: A Frightening Insect in the Deep Sea”, and the thoughtful Northern Qi court official Shen Shen in “Celebrating More Than Years”, but in “The Battle of the Roses” Song Jiachen is Yu Jinwei’s first role as a lawyer. His careful speculation on the character’s experience, professional identity and personality allows him to interpret the lawyer’s calmness, self-control, eloquence and strong aura. Facing the company established by him, the subordinate who betrayed him, the ex-wife who still has feelings, and the daughter he deeply loves, his performance of Song Jiachen varies with the change of identities in performance details. Under his interpretation, the character of Song Jiachen is real and three-dimensional, which makes the audience have a strong sense of substitution and brings a lot of thinking to the audience. Powerful actors can always make progress in the process of self-precipitation, thus bringing surprises to everyone. Looking forward to the next dazzling performance of actor Yu Jinwei and bring more wonderful works to the audience. See also Youth Musical "The Sky of Burning Youth" Releases Final Trailer

The hit drama “Battle of the Roses” came to an end yesterday. During the broadcast of the series, the ratings continued to rise. Not only did it achieve a good score of breaking 1 for many consecutive days on CCTV’s 8 sets and 1 for cvb’s prime time ratings, but the peak was even higher. The highest rose to 1.7+, and the average value of Cool Cloud was as high as 1.0377%. In addition, Sun Hao, the director of “Celebrating More Than Years”, personally directed the lineup, starring Yuan Quan, Huang Xiaoming, Yu Feihong, and Yu Jinwei. The real and compact plot has caused heated discussions on the Internet.

Among them, since Song Jiachen, played by Jin Wei, impressed the audience in particular, the director used details to portray this man who was caught in the “derailment” controversy very touchingly. The beginning was a mystery. In the court, he first glanced at his wife, and then nodded to reassure her; when he returned home during the bail pending trial, in order to beg his wife’s forgiveness, he turned into a family cook, cooking, cleaning, Accompanying the child, he did everything he could to make up for it; he was in court with his former lover over the custody of his daughter. He was professional and calm, and pressed every step of the way just to keep his daughter by his side. As he said himself, he now knows that he can no longer be a good husband for Gu Nian, but he hopes to have the opportunity to be a good father to his daughter. Under the appearance of a ruthless business maniac, there is a heart that puts his daughter first, which makes the audience feel moved when watching the play.

In addition, Yu Jinwei’s textbook-style acting skills when performing Song Jiachen also surprised the audience. At the beginning of the episode, Song Jiachen was involved in a corruption case. When Song Jiachen met Gu Nian for the first time after entering the detention center, every step from the corridor to the interrogation room was very heavy. Before entering the door, bowing his head and sighing, hesitating and dodging his eyes after entering the door, careful testing, and Yu Jinwei’s handling of these details made everyone feel that the character both misses and feels guilty. After the crime was cleared and the king returned to heaven and earth, facing the partners and employees in the company, he still forced a smile. Only when he was drunk and wept, would he confess his heart to Gu Nian, saying that he was betrayed by his subordinate Xu Muyan, and it was not easy. After a successful career, he “lost” his favorite Gu Nian, and even admitted that he will create a brand new family. In just a few minutes of this episode, Yu Jinwei used his superb acting skills to show the change of two emotions, making people feel the change of the character’s mood.

In the famous scene where Song Jiachen and Gu Nian competed for custody of their daughter, the two faced each other in court, and it was the first time that Song Jiachen showed his professional ability as a gold medal lawyer. When Yu Jinwei dealt with the progressive evidence, he was emotionally progressive. In the end, when faced with the result of his daughter’s choice of mother, he covered his face in tears in court, shaking hands, blue veins on his forehead, and flushed face. , which made the audience feel sad without consciously watching it.

Yu Jinwei has played many impressive roles, such as the patriotic talent Qian Shiying in “The Spy War: A Frightening Insect in the Deep Sea”, and the thoughtful Northern Qi court official Shen Shen in “Celebrating More Than Years”, but in “The Battle of the Roses” Song Jiachen is Yu Jinwei’s first role as a lawyer. His careful speculation on the character’s experience, professional identity and personality allows him to interpret the lawyer’s calmness, self-control, eloquence and strong aura. Facing the company established by him, the subordinate who betrayed him, the ex-wife who still has feelings, and the daughter he deeply loves, his performance of Song Jiachen varies with the change of identities in performance details.

Under his interpretation, the character of Song Jiachen is real and three-dimensional, which makes the audience have a strong sense of substitution and brings a lot of thinking to the audience. Powerful actors can always make progress in the process of self-precipitation, thus bringing surprises to everyone. Looking forward to the next dazzling performance of actor Yu Jinwei and bring more wonderful works to the audience.