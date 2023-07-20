Bav shoes takes over and relaunches Donna Più

Listen to the audio version of the article

In a difficult moment for mid-range footwear – with a market that is increasingly polarizing upwards and downwards – there is no lack of desire to relaunch Italian brands. The Vigevano-based company Bav Shoes, founded in 1939 in what was for a long time the cradle of made in Italy footwear, took over the Marche brand Donna Più, which had been on hold for three years because it went bankrupt due to the pandemic. The goal of this SME, which has a turnover of around 1.5 million euros (forecast at the end of 2023, up on 2022) and has 10 employees, is to enrich its brand portfolio – which includes the Gardini Spirit brand – and to develop in Italy and in Europe.

“We are enthusiastic about this opportunity to relaunch a brand that has given great satisfaction in the footwear scene in recent decades – said Paolo Scandalitta, operations manager of Bav Shoes – and we can’t wait to build a new page in its history, in full respect of tradition”.

The brand – whose footwear will be developed in Italy but produced abroad, in the Mediterranean area – has undergone a decisive restyling and the collection, which will debut in the store in spring 2024, has been expanded and made more transversal in terms of style and occasions of use: from sneakers to slippers, through sandals and heels. «We are already working on the new collections – continued Carlo Scandalitta, product manager of Bav Shoes – maintaining the fil rouge of the brand and taking a step forward to offer a product in line with the demands of the domestic and foreign markets».