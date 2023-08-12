Bayern Munich confirms the signing of Harry Kane for four years and could debut this Saturday

Bayern Munich, champion of the German Bundesliga, definitively confirmed this Saturday the signing of Englishman Harry Kane, from Tottenham, after negotiations that lasted for almost the entire summer market.

“I am very happy to be able to join Bayern now,” the player said in a statement from the German club. “Bayern is characterized by its winning culture, I feel very good to be here,” said the English striker.

“It has been a longer process, but now we are even more pleased that Harry Kane dons the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect,” said Jan-Christian Dreesen, the Bavarian club’s general manager.

Kane was “our absolute dream player from the start,” added Dreesen. The Englishman “fits perfectly with us and with the DNA of the club, both in terms of sport and character,” he said.

The arrival by private plane at Oberpfaffenhofen airport near Munich, the trips to the hospital and the club premises in a red vehicle from Bayern’s sponsor: everything was closely watched by fans and the media on Friday.

Kane trained this Saturday with his teammates and it is said that he could play today for the German Super Cup with RB Leipzig, in what could be his debut and title.

The 30-year-old is said to cost more than 100 million euros ($109.6 million) to sign, making it the first transfer of this size in the Bundesliga. The official details were not initially communicated and it is not certain that Kane will be among those called up to play the German Super Cup against Leipzig today.

Kane is by far the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history. The previous record holder was Frenchman Lucas Hernández, whom Bayern signed from Atlético Madrid for €80 million in 2019. However, the French left-back was sold this summer to Paris Saint-Germain for around €50 million. , premiums included.

Bayern now has a recognized scorer a year after the departure of Polish gunner Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. “World-class center forwards were always an important factor when Bayern celebrated their biggest titles and we are convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story,” said Dreesen.

In the case of Kane, Bayern had to hold tough negotiations with Tottenham president Daniel Levy. Kane still had a contract with the London club until the summer of 2024, but Spurs, led by owner Joe Lewis, wanted to prevent the striker from leaving on a free transfer next year.

The Bayern coach, Thomas Tuchel, can close the biggest gap in his squad with this addition. Kane is the top scorer in the history of the England team, with 58 goals in 84 international matches. And, with 213, he trails only Alan Shearer (260) on the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer list.

