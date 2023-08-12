Home » Bayern Munich confirms the signing of Harry Kane for four years and could debut this Saturday
Entertainment

Bayern Munich confirms the signing of Harry Kane for four years and could debut this Saturday

by admin
Bayern Munich confirms the signing of Harry Kane for four years and could debut this Saturday

Bayern Munich, champion of the German Bundesliga, definitively confirmed this Saturday the signing of Englishman Harry Kane, from Tottenham, after negotiations that lasted for almost the entire summer market.

“I am very happy to be able to join Bayern now,” the player said in a statement from the German club. “Bayern is characterized by its winning culture, I feel very good to be here,” said the English striker.

“It has been a longer process, but now we are even more pleased that Harry Kane dons the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect,” said Jan-Christian Dreesen, the Bavarian club’s general manager.

Kane was “our absolute dream player from the start,” added Dreesen. The Englishman “fits perfectly with us and with the DNA of the club, both in terms of sport and character,” he said.

The arrival by private plane at Oberpfaffenhofen airport near Munich, the trips to the hospital and the club premises in a red vehicle from Bayern’s sponsor: everything was closely watched by fans and the media on Friday.

Kane trained this Saturday with his teammates and it is said that he could play today for the German Super Cup with RB Leipzig, in what could be his debut and title.

The 30-year-old is said to cost more than 100 million euros ($109.6 million) to sign, making it the first transfer of this size in the Bundesliga. The official details were not initially communicated and it is not certain that Kane will be among those called up to play the German Super Cup against Leipzig today.

Kane is by far the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history. The previous record holder was Frenchman Lucas Hernández, whom Bayern signed from Atlético Madrid for €80 million in 2019. However, the French left-back was sold this summer to Paris Saint-Germain for around €50 million. , premiums included.

See also  Skateboard magazine "Jenkem" launches the latest BLACKPINK member Jennie's T-Shirt portrait

Bayern now has a recognized scorer a year after the departure of Polish gunner Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. “World-class center forwards were always an important factor when Bayern celebrated their biggest titles and we are convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story,” said Dreesen.

In the case of Kane, Bayern had to hold tough negotiations with Tottenham president Daniel Levy. Kane still had a contract with the London club until the summer of 2024, but Spurs, led by owner Joe Lewis, wanted to prevent the striker from leaving on a free transfer next year.

The Bayern coach, Thomas Tuchel, can close the biggest gap in his squad with this addition. Kane is the top scorer in the history of the England team, with 58 goals in 84 international matches. And, with 213, he trails only Alan Shearer (260) on the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer list.

You may also like

This time it was in Lomas de Zamora:...

Tom Hanks debuts as a novelist and publishes...

There are already 80 dead from the fires...

The cover of the newspaper PROFIL of Saturday,...

Mapuche art and culture is exhibited in Buenos...

Russia shoots down 20 drones over Crimea after...

Nothing easier than playing well

The Long-Awaited Director’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’: David...

This is how the students of Raúl Mohamed,...

Leagues Cup 2023: with a goal from Messi,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy