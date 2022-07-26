As the social platform Facebook will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024, as one of the most influential events in history, the BBC has announced that it is producing a new documentary about the platform and its founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. . Unlike the 2010 film “The Social Network” directed by well-known director David Fincher, the BBC claims the new documentary will be presented in three parts and provide a more accurate description of the events that make it Mark Zuckerberg personally, and An “authoritative account” of how he rose to prominence in the tech industry; more than that, it will reveal key figures, insider testimonies, personal diaries and a variety of rare archival material.

The exact landing date of the film has not yet been revealed, and it is expected to premiere on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer App in 2024, which coincides with Facebook’s 20th anniversary. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.