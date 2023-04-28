BBC president resigns over conflict of interest

Richard Sharp tendered his resignation as chairman of the British public broadcaster BBC this Friday, April 28, after being identified in a conflict of interest. He accuses him of having provided a loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnsonbefore he appointed him to the position, when he was employee of financial entities JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Sharp himself acknowledged that he provided the loan to Johnson for a value of 800,000 pounds (about 900,000 euros) which constituted a a priori and “involuntary” violation, in his words, of the BBC’s code of conduct.

According to a conduct report on Sharp, there were two situations that show conflicts of interest. One of them was that Sharp informed Johnson that he wanted the position before officially presenting his candidacy in November 2020 and the second was that he introduced Canadian millionaire Sam Blyth to the then government cabinet secretary, Simon Case, for “help (Johnson) with his personal finances”.

The document that reviews Sharp’s performance was prepared by lawyer Adam Heppinstall and recommends undertaking “a review of current rules on conflict of interest (…) that includes a new section that addresses the relationships and interactions between candidates and ministerial appointments, and how confidential or sensitive matters could be made public”.

“In retrospect, I wish it had occurred to me to mention this possible conflict of interest“, Sharp explained in an interview with the BBC itself. “I would like to apologize for this slip, however inadvertent it was, and for the distraction caused,” he explained.

As regards the loan, Sharp reiterated that he acted in “good faith” and that he reminded the cabinet secretary of the appointment rules at all times.

The BBC statement

Through a statement, the BBC reported that they accepted the resignation of Sharp, whom they describe as a “person of integrity” who fulfilled his role as supervisor of the medium and guarantor of its independence.

“He has been a true defender of the BBC and its mission, and why this corporation is an invaluable asset for the country, both inside and outside its borders,” they detailed.

For now, Sharp will remain in his position on an interim basis until his resignation becomes effective in June.. For her part, Culture Minister Lucy Fraser said that she understood and respected the decision and that she appreciated her work as president of the BBC.

RB/ff