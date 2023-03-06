Beware of buying a car in installments and not meeting deadlines. Ford has just obtained a new patent that will allow it in the future to build cars that, in the event of non-payment, will be able to deliver themselves back to the dealership where they were purchased.

But this will only be the last resort. Because, before returning the car to the showroom, in order to force the buyer to pay the outstanding installments, the seller can “order” the car to activate a series of disruptive actions that will make driving first unpleasant and then impossible. For example, the system could start by disabling features such as GPS navigation, radio amplification or air conditioning, thus creating what the patent calls a “certain level of discomfort” for the owner.

If that first step doesn’t work, the next step could be to allow the car to make an “unpleasant, incessant sound,” similar to a doorbell or beeping, every time the owner enters the car. If even this ‘annoyance’ does not have an effect, access to the car could be restricted on certain days or at certain times. Making it unusable, for example, on weekends but allowing the owner to continue going to work so as not to jeopardize his ability to possibly pay the installment.

The patent also suggests the possibility of using GPS to pinpoint some areas where the car would become unusable. Only in the end, if the owner of the car, ignoring all these signals, demonstrates that he does not want to comply with the payment, then the car could receive the order to drive itself or to a place where a tow truck is waiting to transport it to recovery area, or even to go directly to the seller’s showroom. However, if the car’s mileage is high and its condition is deemed poor, then it may be instructed to drive to a scrap yard for recycling.

Obviously all of this would only be possible if the Ford car in question were fully self-driving, which at the moment does not seem to be on the agenda for the American company. Furthermore, embedding such a car recovery system in a car would put its security at risk, since it would not be difficult for a cybercriminal to find an unauthorized way to enter the software and steal it. However at the moment, as a Ford spokesman specified to the British website The Register, which together with others reported the news, for now it is only a matter of ”a patent on a new invention and this does not necessarily represent an indication of new commercial or product plans”.