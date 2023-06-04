be inspired and know inside and outside

The most beautiful houses in the world grace the covers of the best architecture and decoration magazines, such as the Brazilian ones:

Currently, the concept of the most beautiful homes in the world is associated with sustainable construction combined with innovative interior design. These architectural projects meet the desires of the new generations who want to be in contact with nature while being connected with technology, all in an environment decorated with innovation.

In addition, the projects of the most beautiful houses have comfortable environments, which can be minimalist, but which provide tranquility and warmth to the residents. All this thought by renowned architects.

Here are some of the most beautiful homes in the world for inspiration:

Israel, integrated environments

Israeli architect Asaf Gottesman, registered member of the Royal Institute of British Architects and recognized for his minimalist designs, created this residential project located in Kfar Shmaryahu, Israel, thinking of a family with four children.

Concrete camouflages the second floor of the house, and for those who see it from the outside, the impression is that it is a one-story house. The integration of environments is another feature of this innovative project by Gottesman and that facilitates the democratic distribution of space, providing greater coexistence between residents and visitors.

The rooms, which are on the first floor, all have a connection with the external area, reinforcing the idea of ​​constant integration of the family in the house’s environments. A few pieces of furniture, with varied tones ranging from lead gray to white, make up the interior of the house following the architect’s minimalist concept.

The Kfar Shmaryahu region is an upper-middle-class region of Israel, marked by modern architectural designs and luxurious homes.

Brazil, artificial lake

The architect Arthur Casas has one of the largest architecture offices in Brazil, being recognized for his modernist projects and creativity. And he also has buildings that could easily appear on lists of the most beautiful homes in the world.

One of Arthur Casas’ main projects is Casa MS, designed on a plot of 3,2628m2 in Porto Feliz, Boa Vista farm, a luxury condominium in the interior of São Paulo.

Minimalism is also present in the architect’s design, as well as the integration of environments. Due to the region’s dry climate, an artificial lake measuring 50 cm deep was implemented in the project, which makes the house’s environment even more cozy and peaceful.

The materials chosen, evident on the façade and other external areas, such as granite and stone, are produced in the region. The rustic wood allied to modern furniture in orange tones and terracotta give greater sophistication to the project.

vietnam continuous garden

Ha House, designed by the famous Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, follows the archetype of Vietnam residences, where several generations of a family live together in the same house.

The residence is located in Ho Chi Minh City, in the south of Vietnam, a region of dense urbanization. Therefore, Ha House was built on a small plot, 7 meters wide and 20 meters long, and designed with a concept open to the landscape and exposed to nature.

This concept is provided by a series of hanging gardens that form a continuous green spiral. The side gardens, located on the terraces of the upper floor, are integrated into the interior spaces, serving as indirect lighting for the house, allowing greater air circulation and bringing beauty and elegance.

Ha House also features the integration of spaces that occurs through the connection of the ground floor with the upper courtyard. The pool integrated into one of the rooms guarantees family fun. The decoration follows the minimalist line with sophisticated furniture in neutral tones.

South Africa, native forests

The Tree House, designed by Bloc Architects, is located amongst one of the few native forests on the North Coast of Durban, South Africa.

The contemporary design brings interconnected indoor and outdoor environments. The lines of the house, which follow the natural contours of the surroundings, give the impression that the rooms are floating above the forest.

The large expanse of glass on the first floor gives a feeling of greater contact with nature, in addition to providing greater natural light and ventilation. The decoration follows the line of the most beautiful houses in the world, with sophisticated wooden floors and furniture and upholstery in shades of gray, bringing warmth and elegance.

Durban is the third largest city in South Africa and has the best beaches in the country, renowned for their golden sands. The city is also famous for its condominiums with contemporary and luxurious homes.

Australia, contemporaneity and sophistication

Yarrbat House is a modernist-style brick house designed by famous local Melbourne architect Dale Fisher in the 1970s. The design has been restored over the years with contemporary materials, colors and finishes that give the house a mid-century feel.

In the external area, a pavilion was created adjacent to the house area, acting as an axis of integration between the different exterior areas of the residence.

Tradition and innovation go together in this project. This is because some of the original features of the house have been conserved, such as the wood paneling and suspended glass spiral lighting, complemented with new Japanese ceramic tiles, rose and gold accessories and new cabinets.

Melbourne is a coastal city in southeastern Australia and the second wealthiest in the country, second only to Sydney. Therefore, it is home to incredible architectural and modern projects, with 7,450 luxury apartment and home projects underway in 2021.

United States, privileged view

Designed by architect Zoltan Pali, from SPF:architects, the Orum House, which is located in Bel Air, Los Angeles, has three floors, which visually resemble a three-winged propeller and the structure is permeated by steel and full of glass, providing residents with panoramic views of the Los Angeles Basin, Getty Center to Long Beach, Century City and Downtown.

In 2019, Orum House won a Merit Award from the American Institute of Architects and its structure gives the impression that the house is floating above the mountains of Bel Air. The residence was divided into three levels, the first one has integration of spaces, such as living rooms, dining room and kitchen. The latter houses the family’s intimate spaces, such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

The glass panels still provide contact with nature and facilitate natural lighting. The decoration follows the house’s minimalist and contemporary style, with sophisticated furniture, some options in metal and wood, and in tones ranging from black and gray to beige and white.

Bel Air is one of the richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, with millionaire and sophisticated residences, such as those of stars Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift.

Belgium, minimalist and intimate

Residence Wulf, designed by Cas Architects, was built in a residential area of ​​the historic city of Bruges permeated by native oak vegetation. Complementing the environment, the architecture of the house is intimate, made of bricks, glass and aluminum. The separation of some environments is also done in glass, which expands the spaces of the house.

It is possible to see the pool waters from any room in the house, which gives the environment an air of tranquility and warmth. The kitchen area has an open space, with an integrated covered terrace next to the dining area.

The exterior and interior are timeless. The wood, present in the cabinets and in some furniture, mixes with the glass and aluminum of the structure of the house, giving a minimalist highlight. Design colors range from dark gray to white, helping to blur the lines between interior and exterior.

As a historic city in Belgium, Bruges has preserved medieval architecture associated with an urban and contemporary style. The city is also home to high-end residences, often located in the suburbs.

What is the richest house in the world?

Talking about the richest house in the world is almost a dream. Imagine you live in a place that has 25 bathrooms and its renovation alone cost US$12 million. Yeah, we’re talking about Jeff Bezos’ house, which is in Washington, in the United States.

And Bezos hasn’t stopped innovating. In fact, his current residence is a former museum he paid $23 million for. Then 12 more to renovate. That is, US$ 25 million for home sweet home.

Jeff’s mansion has 25 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, 5 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 libraries, 2 gyms, 2 elevators, 1 ballroom and a solarium.

