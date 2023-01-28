Mery Saporito, a cutting-edge Italian illustrator, ingeniously designed MARELLA’s Chinese New Year selection series. She carefully created a sweet, modern and fashionable rabbit BUNNIE image for MARELLA.

The collection offers a range of simple, breezy pieces, including shirts, dresses and knitwear, adorned with vibrant prints in the artist’s signature shades of red and pink.

A fashion artist, Mery Saporito was working with high-end brands such as Oscar de la Renta and Valentino by the age of 19. She studied fashion design in Milan and obtained her degree, during which time she worked with famous brands, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Miu Miu. The iconic lips and eyes have become recognizable personal elements in her designs.

This time, the pattern she specially designed for MARELLA uses an original rabbit as the protagonist, conveying MARELLA’s ardent wishes for the Chinese New Year.

Come and celebrate the New Year with BUNNIE!