Be the first to enter the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" retrospective exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

With the grand conclusion of the 2023 Met Gala charity gala, the fashion retrospective exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” curated by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute (The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute) will also officially debut this week. A tribute to the work of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld and his impact on the industry.

“Karl once told me that fashion should not be put in a museum. When we cooperated in the Chanel exhibition, he generously lent many works, but he had no interest in the exhibition itself. He said: ‘Fashion is not art, fashion is It should appear on the street and be worn by men and women.” Chief curator Andrew Bolton said, based on Karl Lagerfeld’s views on fashion and his dislike of looking back at the past, this exhibition may be different in difficulty but very careful.

In addition to displaying more than 200 selected items, covering its fashion and design sketches from the 1950s to the last series in 2019, it also specially invites Japanese master architect Tadao Ando to design the exhibition and invites Amanda Harlech to be the designer. Creative consultant, following William Hogarth’s “Analysis of Beauty”, through the concept of “line of beauty”, that is, the serpentine line that exists in objects, deduces the starting point of Karl Lagerfeld’s achievement – the composition of straight lines and curves in sketches.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be exhibited in the Tisch exhibition area of ​​the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Fifth Avenue main building from May 5 to July 16. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

