Be the first to take a closer look at the latest joint shoes of PLEASURES x Reebok Classic Leather Trail

Los Angeles streetwear brand PLEASURES has teamed up with Reebok again this time to bring the Classic Leather Trail, an off-road shoe based on the Classic Leather silhouette.

This co-branded iteration debuts in a bright color scheme of “Neon Mint/Core Black”. The upper is made of CORDURA® re/cor™ environmentally friendly recycled nylon fabric suitable for outdoor activities. The same color climbing rope shoelaces are designed to enhance the overall appearance through the extended lace around the heel. The sturdy rubber outsole also uses the sawtooth texture to show excellent grip and non-slip performance. Finally, the overlapping logo details on the sides highlight the cooperation. commemorate.

The above styles will be available for $120 through PLEASURES at 10:00 AM Western Time on May 5th, and then expected to be available on Reebok at 0:00 AM Eastern Time on May 12th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

