Supreme continues to expand the scale of its stores. After an earlier preview, the new store located in West Hollowood, Los Angeles, finally officially unveiled. The store was formerly the flagship store of Tower Records, a record chain chain, on the West Bank. After Supreme took over, the store has been replaced with white paint inside and outside, and there are 3 prominent Box Logos as signs. When you walk into the store, you can see coats, sweatshirts, trousers and other products on the left side. On the back wall are hats, skateboards and T-Shirts. On the right side is the cashier counter on the 1st floor and the Wangong Skatepark on the 2nd floor. , this Wangong Skatepark was designed by Simparch, an art unit co-founded by Steven Badgett. The familiar art installations in the store are naturally created by skateboard legend Mark Gonzales, and they are jointly created by Nate Lowman, Josh Smith, Fuck This Life, Neckface and others.

Supreme West Hollywood will officially open today at 8801 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA, 90069. Readers who travel there in the future should not miss it.