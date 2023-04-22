Beach atmosphere guides bright and spacious apartment signed by Bianca Rieg

Living close to the beach guarantees several health benefits and brings a better quality of life. In this abode on the shores of the Praia Bravain Itajaí, the architect Bianca Riegwhich debuts in the CASACOR Santa Catarina cast in 2023, wanted to bring the calm sea to the home of an adventurous young woman who loves to travel and is passionate about the ocean.

The resident, who lives with her three dogs, asked the professional to use Items you’ve acquired on your travels around the world as part of the home decor. Vinyl records, artwork and books are protagonists of the collection.

“In addition to organizing the entire esteem repertoire, she asked that the suites have a ‘different face’, and that the kitchen, service area and bathroom gain a more up-to-date and functional configuration”, says Bianca.

Os books have gained a special space in the living room, where a large shelf with niches of varying sizes accommodates and leaves the most special belongings within reach. It was also created a space to accommodate the record collection of the resident, so that they are always in sight and could be contemplated.

“O living furniture was signed with a beach face. In the bathroom and kitchen, we work with handmade coverings and natural stones to create lightness and coziness”, explains the architect.

The products made in sand tonesnatural fibers in carpets, stools, woody vinyl floors, carpentry in light wood tones accompanied by friezes bring the beach vibe into the home.

Continues after advertising See also Honda wins with Italy; 50 years of Atessa and the arrival of a new model

Upon entering the social hall, the large living reveals the dining space, TV room, tea and vinyl corner supported by the inviting presence of a comfortable and modern chaise lounge chair in natural straw and light fabrics, which bears the signature of Rapha Preto.

The kitchen is integrated into the social areas, and follows the same language and style proposed by the office – as a cool breeze reflected in the light tones and stone cladding on the island and bench. “In the kitchen, our bet was on light woody tones for the melamines in the joinery”, she comments.

In the main suite, highlight for the natural straw headboard, designed by the office, combined with the handmade bricks seen. In the bathroom, the sand tone predominates and is warmed by the presence of light woods creating a perfect setting to relax in the hot tub.

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter! Subscription successful! You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.