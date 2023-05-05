Beach House – Become – HeavyPop.at

Physically exclusive for the absurd Record Store Day published, but also made available digitally almost immediately afterwards: Become offers five remains of the Beach House-Opus Magnum Once Twice Melody.

„We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been.‘ explain Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand.

Which, in view of the fact that the failure-free 2022 work of the duo, in addition to a certain routine, at most one had to be accused of the too long season anyway. Honestly: what would have happened in the already very limited sequencing of the EP compilation Once Twice Melody, which all in all obviously had other goals than distilling the axis of efficiency and quality in a compact way, did five more songs already hurt a lot if you already expected too much of a good thing? Especially because the 25 minutes from Become more or less almost keep the level of the main work (although not one of its highlights, mind you!).

Without delivering any compositional or aesthetic surprises Beach House here at least in every respect deeply typical numbers after the Beach House-Kosmos doesn’t add any new facets, but of course rule out any redundancy due to the beauty of the songwriting and the unbroken appeal of the patent atmosphere of the infallible Dream Pop instance.

American Daughter wakes up from padded booming drone loops with oscillating guitars, builds up tension, as if the finale of a pathetic film should be accompanied by lifting it up into the sky, but sizzles cautiously before the number releases the handbrake at the back and smoothly turns into an alternative trending groove, with drums pounding in a whirl, while the mix makes it clear that rock isn’t the band’s primary goal.

Devil’s Pool one has heard similar things from the band countless times, with its familiar drum patterns, decelerated strumming, a lot of reverberation in the singing of actually formulaic texts along a dreamy melody… but what a wonderfully indulgent longing that is, the picturesque-orchestral one Arrangements that can be strolled past as fleetingly as if by chance! Painting by numbers, if you will – but in an absolutely non-negative way.

This also applies to the R&B-leaning, hypnotically looping catchy tune Holiday House, which sparklingly lets its repeater slide into a glittering patina, as if it were a memory of a Richard Donner fairy tale from other realities. In Black Magic the guitars pearl like a shimmering sea surface and translate the contemplative momentum to a minimalist beat. The restrained title track revels in outer space with strings, bittersweet vocal backgrounds and bells to the slow-moving melancholy of a campfire banter, subversive and unassuming, nimbly embraced by a drum set in farewell, and the EP’s circle with a heroic rumble implied force, without really having a superficial effect.

Even if the EP Become Admittedly, no euphoria is released, no goosebumps are created and one of the five songs will probably not get beyond the status of a deep cut favorite in the footnotes behind the best material of the band (and in this respect admittedly the fan glasses tend to round up the rating between the points – because you also know instinctively and from experience that you have long felt at home in the band’s pleasantly standardized songs, but often nevertheless only secretly, quietly and softly take them to your heart), it still speaks volumes, how amazing it is is that at least subjectively felt despite such a crushing crowd Beach House-Songs in the recent past after the strong rejuvenation 7 the kit (presented here in a multifaceted way, but not very exciting, rather showing the standardized class of the team) hardly has to carry a feeling of oversaturation.



Become by Beach House

