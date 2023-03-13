



As of March, the box office of the domestic sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth 2” exceeded 4 billion yuan.It was released for 50 days, and the box office exceeded 4 billion, becoming the 10th movie in mainland film history to break 4 billion at the box office。

According to Lighthouse Professional Edition news,“The Wandering Earth 2” has accumulated 78.67 million viewersHow many times have you guys contributed?

The key of “The Wandering Earth 2” has been postponed to March 21, and the “Chinese Movie Dreaming Science Fiction” and “The Wandering Earth” series of films will also be screened on March 19.

As one of the popular movies in the Spring Festival in 2023, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” will be released on January 22, directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhu Yanmanzi, Andy Lau made a special performance.

The story of “The Wandering Earth 2” revolves around the previous work of “The Wandering Earth”. It tells the story that the crisis has just arrived, and before the earth began to “wander”, the world was in a state of panic. Thousands of planetary engines are under construction, and mankind is facing the severe challenge of the doomsday disaster.

In “The Wandering Earth 2”, Liu Peiqiang, who is familiar to the audience, returns. In addition to bringing the story before he became an astronaut, his reluctance to his family and difficult choices during this crisis are also presented at the same time; and the new character Tu Heng In addition to being an engineer, Yu is also facing unknown challenges in his persistent desire to permanently preserve the life of his daughter, who was lost by accident, in the “digital life world“.

