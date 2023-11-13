BEAMS and New Balance Collaborate to Launch Limited Edition 35th Anniversary GORE-TEX 996 Shoe Model

BEAMS and New Balance Collaborate to Release New Shoe Model

BEAMS has partnered with New Balance to introduce a new joint shoe model of the New Balance 996, equipped with GORE-TEX, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the iconic shoe.

Originally introduced in 1988 as a road running shoe, the New Balance 996 has garnered widespread popularity due to its comfort and classic design. For this special collaboration, BEAMS has utilized the 996 as a model, crafting the shoe body with synthetic suede and mesh, and incorporating waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX technology. The shoe is adorned in a woodland camouflage color, with the “N” Logo featured in different colors on each side of the shoe body. Additionally, a unique inner boot structure has been implemented to prevent water from entering and provide a comfortable fit. The shoe will also come with laces in 4 different colors, adding to its overall appeal.

The New Balance for BEAMS “996” will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website and at select stores beginning November 18, with a price tag of ¥24,200 yen. Those interested in this special release are encouraged to keep an eye out for its availability.

