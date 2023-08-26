BEAMS and Timberland Unveil Joint Shoe Collaboration: The Perfect Blend of Classic Colors and Design

BEAMS and Timberland Collaborate on New Joint Shoe Collection

BEAMS, the popular Japanese fashion brand, has announced its partnership with outdoor clothing giant, Timberland, to create a highly anticipated new joint shoe. The collaboration comes as no surprise, as both brands share a mutual love for high-quality and stylish designs. The announcement was made earlier today and included details about the release and sale of the new collection.

The joint shoe collection will feature a reimagined version of Timberland’s bestselling shoe, the “3eye Classic Lug”. BEAMS has chosen to merge two iconic colorways of the shoe – “BROWN” and “BURGUNDY” – to pay homage to the shoe’s original design. To add a touch of uniqueness, branding will be engraved on the inside and insole, making this shoe a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

Fans of both brands will have the opportunity to get their hands on these exclusive sneakers starting from September 2nd. The shoes will be available at various sales outlets, including the BEAMS Harajuku store and all BEAMS counters throughout the country (with the exception of select locations). In addition, the collection will be sold on the official BEAMS Online Site, and from September 15th, customers can find the shoes at the Timberland Isetan Shinjuku PC4 store and the Timberland official online website.

The collaboration between BEAMS and Timberland is expected to be a huge success, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of this unique joint shoe collection. Both brands are renowned for their attention to detail and commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products. This collaboration not only combines their expertise but also showcases their ability to create innovative and stylish designs.

For sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals, this joint shoe collection is a must-have. Don’t miss out on this exciting collaboration between BEAMS and Timberland. Mark your calendars for September 2nd and be prepared to grab a pair of these limited-edition shoes. Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to keep an eye on the sales outlets for availability.

