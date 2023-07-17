Home » BEAMS Collaborates with Weekly Shonen Jump for 55th Anniversary T-Shirt Collection
Title: Weekly Shonen Jump Celebrates 55th Anniversary with BEAMS Collaboration

Shueisha’s iconic manga magazine “Weekly Shonen Jump” marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 55th anniversary since its first publication. To commemorate this special occasion, the magazine has partnered with fashion brand BEAMS to launch a series of co-branded T-Shirts, designed by the manga authors themselves.

The theme for this collaboration is “EVERY MONDAY,” symbolizing the magazine’s long-standing tradition of releasing new chapters every week. A total of 21 uniquely designed T-shirts have been created, each priced at ¥5,500 yen. These limited edition items will be available for purchase at the BEAMS NEWS cooperative store in Shinjuku, Tokyo from August 11th to 20th. In addition, the T-shirts will also be sold at BEAMS JAPAN Shibuya and Kyoto stores, as well as through the official website of “Weekly Shonen Jump.”

Highlighting the collaboration, the cover of the 55th anniversary issue of “Weekly Shonen Jump” features the protagonists from various manga series wearing these joint T-Shirts. This special edition will hit the shelves on July 18th, giving fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in the celebration of this momentous occasion.

Fans of popular manga series such as “ONE PIECE,” “My Hero Academia,” “Black Clover,” “Spell Fight Back,” and many others can expect to find characters from these stories adorned on the joint T-Shirts. The collaboration not only showcases the creativity and talent of the authors, but also provides an exciting opportunity for fans to own a piece of manga history.

As the release date of the anniversary issue approaches, fans and readers are highly encouraged to keep an eye out for this unique collector’s item. The combination of beloved manga characters and the iconic style of BEAMS promises to make this collaboration a sought-after collectible among manga enthusiasts worldwide.

The 55th anniversary of “Weekly Shonen Jump” is a significant milestone, reflecting the magazine’s enduring popularity and influence on the world of manga. Through this collaboration with BEAMS, the magazine continues to captivate fans with its commitment to innovation and excitement.

About Weekly Shonen Jump:
Weekly Shonen Jump is a popular Japanese manga magazine published by Shueisha. It has been the launching pad for numerous successful manga series, including “Dragon Ball,” “Naruto,” “One Piece,” “My Hero Academia,” and many more. Each week, the magazine releases new chapters of various manga series, delighting millions of fans worldwide.

