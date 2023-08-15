Home » BEAMS PLUS Unveils Exciting and Versatile Autumn/Winter Collection
BEAMS PLUS Unveils Exciting and Versatile Autumn/Winter Collection

BEAMS PLUS, the renowned self-owned brand of Japanese buyer store BEAMS, has officially launched their highly anticipated autumn and winter series. The collection is filled with a diverse range of styles, guaranteeing something for everyone.

This season, BEAMS PLUS has incorporated gentlemen’s college style, military uniforms, workwear, and outdoor functional clothing into their collection. These styles encompass casual, formal, streetwear, and American retro fashion. Among the various items, the standouts are the outerwear pieces. The autumn and winter collection includes a wide range of outerwear options, such as nylon down jackets, multi-pocket work jackets, lightweight bomber jackets, woolen jackets, fleece vests, fur coats, and an assortment of lightweight windproof jackets featuring printed patterns. Additionally, the collection offers corduroy coats in sensual tones and jackets showcasing a houndstooth print. These options cater to the needs of individuals seeking warmth and style during the cold winter months. Apart from outerwear, BEAMS PLUS also presents a variety of wide-version comfortable cotton trousers, knitted sweaters, suit jackets, and vests, as well as other clothing accessories.

BEAMS PLUS’s autumn and winter series is now available on the official website. Interested customers can easily browse and purchase their favorite items. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add these exciting and stylish pieces to your wardrobe.

To explore the collection and make a purchase, visit the official BEAMS PLUS website today.

