Bear Captured and Relocated After Partial Closures at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Bear Captured and Relocated at Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom

The bear that caused disruptions at Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom on Monday has been captured and is now being relocated, according to a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The commission stated that while it is usually best to give bears their space and allow them to move on their own, the situation called for staff intervention. The bear, identified as a female, will be relocated to the Ocala National Forest, outside of the park.

On Monday, approximately a dozen attractions at Magic Kingdom were closed as authorities searched for the bear. According to the My Disney Experience app, attractions such as the Swiss Family Treehouse, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Haunted Mansion, among others, were closed to the public. However, it remains unclear how many of these closures were directly related to the bear sighting.

Disney has been cooperating with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission throughout the incident. In an earlier statement, Disney announced the reopening of Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park. The company has not yet provided further details regarding the closures or the bear sighting.

Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom is one of four main parks in the complex, with EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom being the other three.

This incident marks a unique disruption at the popular theme park, which attracts millions of visitors each year. The successful capture and relocation of the bear ensure the safety of both guests and the animal.