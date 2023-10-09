Bear – Vanta

The years since “Propaganda” have been anything but easy for Bear. Between cancer, broken relationships, a global pandemic and personal loss, the Belgians had to fight hard. That’s exactly what they use as inspiration for their wonderfully chaotic, rough sound and even give it fresh facets. Named after the darkest substance on earth, dives “Vanta” through and mixes rugged resilience with astonishingly tender moments full of hope.

“Repose Beyond Fate” sums up this balancing act damn well. While the track’s malice is somewhat reminiscent of early post-hardcore and the metalcore primordial soup of the late 90s, the song opens up towards the main part and brings something catchy to the table. Even a touch of clear vocals joins in, brushes the clouds aside and creates mystical modern prog vibes – until the math dulcimer is unpacked again. “Piece”, on the other hand, immediately goes into media res, jumps in your face and dismantles everything that stands in its way. Here too, restrained melodic moments shine through, sometimes docking with Norma Jean and yet remaining true to the tasteful chaos.

Another central track on this record is “Defeatist”, which aggressively deals with the fight against cancer, is torpedoed by several powerful pressure waves, and a saxophone conjures up out of nowhere. Five and a half minutes swayed back and forth, constantly looking for the proverbial eye of the storm, daring to take a permanent plunge. At the beginning, “Andram” seems to manage the legacy of early The Dillinger Escape Plan, before increasing numbers of melodies break up the harsh construct, almost dismantling it and thus creating enormous, unbearable tension. Until finally everything collapses.

Bear playing freely is probably the best way to describe this madness. The sheer power of this three quarters of an hour alone enchants and impresses, and there are some magical moments hidden behind it. Of course, “Vanta” is grueling, that’s the nature of this record, this band, but also the topics it deals with. Constant overwhelm collides with the sudden arrival of hopeful to proggy tones, straining the nerves and yet entertaining. The Belgians present their most difficult album to date, but at the same time the one with the greatest potential for growth, namely to the ceiling. Despite all the quality, we wish them nicer, quieter days.

