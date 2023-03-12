On Saturday evening the coveted case of money was ready again: Bei “Beat the celebrity” two celebrity women fought a bitter duel for 100,000 euros.

moderator Janin Ullmann (41) competed against singer Jeanette Biedermann (43) and would have liked to send her competitor into the desert after a very short time: “You finished third in ‘The Masked Singer’. I have good news for you: today it’s even enough for second place.”

Jeanette again alluded to Janin’s participation in “Let’s Dance” and sounded pompous: “Unfortunately, I have to sweep you off the floor tonight.”

Jeanette Biedermann took part in “The Masked Singer” last year as a disco ball Foto: picture alliance/dpa

Cuddling course between the opponents

Jeanette didn’t sweep her competitor off the floor – but off a beam on which the two women had to have a pillow fight in the first game.

That first point worked Jeanette – but right after that she first worried about her competitor and apologized with a hug: “Sorry, I hit you once in the face. Sorry.” Moderator Elton (51) could hardly believe the cuddle course between the two competitors and was outraged: “Sorry? Why sorry?

Jeanette was also able to win the next two games until Janin was finally able to score points in speed stacking shortly afterwards.

Janin Ullmann sneaks into the Grönemeyer concert

He was the star guest of the evening: superstar Herbert Grönemeyer (66) performed his new song “Angstfrei” and reminded Janin of a story from her youth.

She didn’t get a Grönemeyer ticket at the time and secretly smuggled herself into the concert, as she reported: “Grönemeyer criminalized me. I knew that the company I used to work for did the catering there.”

Singer Herbert Groenemeyer Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

But she still had her waitress outfit and smuggled herself unnoticed into the Erfurt exhibition hall: “I went to the staff entrance and pretended to be late for work.” Inside she changed again – and enjoyed the free Grönemeyer -Concert to the fullest.

Joko Winterscheidt practiced cycling with Janin

But Janin didn’t just have this star anecdote ready. For the game “Workout Bike” we went outside – there Elton first had to process some background information. He claimed: “Janin Ullmann can’t ride a bike!”

Janin confirmed: “That’s right.” Confused, Elton asked: “So, in Erfurt, was that the case there?” Janin promptly claimed jokingly: “We didn’t have any bicycles.” but with her family situation: “I grew up with a single mother, without a father. And I just think that traditionally the father seems to just pass it on like that.”

However, another TV star had taken pity on her – and trained with her. Janin explained: “Our dear colleague Joko Winterscheidt once tried to teach me. So Joko, I hope you did it right, that I can do it now!”

However, Janin and Jeanette didn’t have to curve around on a classic bike, they went on a vehicle that worked similar to a stepper in the gym.

While Janin completed the route reasonably cautiously, Jeanette set the pace – and promptly drove in straw bales that were lying on the side of the road. A fact that reminded Jeanette of a true cult-classic in porn, she jokingly asked, “Why is that straw?”

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks

Janin Ullmann wins “Beat the Star”

The point went to Jeanette anyway – but Janin Ullmann showed both brains and an unbeatable sense of time shortly afterwards. After the eternal game “Seil-Ball”, which lasted almost an hour, Janin excelled in the classic “Blamieren oder Kassen” by answering seven questions in a row correctly. In “Equal Run” Janin managed to run from buzzer to buzzer in a certain number of seconds – purely by feel. Commentator Ron Ringguth (57) enthused: “The woman has an internal clock – that’s amazing!”

In the matchball game “Music backwards”, Oasis then became a lucky band for Janin Ullmann: she correctly recognized the hit “Wonderwall” and pocketed the prize of over 100,000 euros.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks

By the way: Elton still had a surprise ready for the next issue of “Schlag den Star”. Two duel pairs will compete against each other: The musicians from “The Bosshoss” Alec Völkel (51) and Sascha Vollmer (51) play against Bastian Bielendorfer (38) and Özcan Cosar from the podcast “Bratwurst & Baklava”.