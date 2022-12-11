Home Entertainment Beatrice Rana: two masterpieces for two concerts
Beatrice Rana: two masterpieces for two concerts

The not yet thirty-year-old pianist Beatrice Rana offers us the opportunity to hear her in two demanding masterpieces, in the only two Italian dates within a European tour. From the piano of Chopin and Beethoven great leap towards the famous soundtracks of films such as Harry Potter, Schindler’s List ET, Superman, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, with the same author, John Williams, at the head of the Filarmonica della Scala, in his first presence in Italy. Dive back many decades, for the splendid Seventh by Mahler with the Orchestra of S. Cecilia.

Bari

On the 15th at the Petruzzelli Theater the pianist Beatrice Rana with a demanding program, between two masterpieces such as the Sonata op. 35 by Chopin and that op. 106 by Beethoven. Also on the 14th at the Milan Conservatory, for the Società dei Concerti season. The only Italian dates in the European tour.

Milano

On the 12th at La Scala, the first presence in Italy of John Williams, the great author of famous soundtracks, here at the head of the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Scala. We remember the five Oscars won, among the 52 nominations collected in more than sixty years of career. The production is very broad and ranges from cinema to productions for the Olympics, from TV series to theme songs for TV broadcasts, as well as symphonic pieces and concerts for solo instruments. We will hear from Captain Hook to Harry Potter, Schindler’s List to ET, Superman, Indiana Jones and Star Wars.

Roma

On 15-16-17 at the Parco della Musica, an excellent opportunity to listen to Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 with the Orchestra of S. Cecilia and its conductor Antonio Pappano. The seventh constitutes the compendium and at the same time the incandescent acme of Mahler’s poetic world, and is a work of extraordinary fantastic richness.

