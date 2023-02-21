Beats announced that the first true wireless sports headphones Beats Fit Pro, which will be launched in November 2021, will add three more vibrant and bright new colors from February 24, namely coral pink, fluorescent yellow and wave blue.

Beats has also invited American singer, songwriter and actor Chlöe Bailey and American tennis player Frances Tiafoe to shoot a new advertising video “Locked. Workout”. It is worth mentioning that the music featured in the promo is the debut of the new single “Body Do” from Chlöe Bailey’s long-awaited solo album “In Pieces”.

From February 24th, three new colors of Beats Fit Pro Coral Pink, Fluorescent Yellow and Wave Blue will be available worldwide through Apple.com, Apple Store retail stores and authorized resellers, priced at RMB 1,699.