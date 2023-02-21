Home Entertainment Beats Fit Pro sports headphones officially launched three new colors | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Beats Fit Pro sports headphones officially launched three new colors | Hypebeast

by admin
Beats Fit Pro sports headphones officially launched three new colors | Hypebeast

Beats announced that the first true wireless sports headphones Beats Fit Pro, which will be launched in November 2021, will add three more vibrant and bright new colors from February 24, namely coral pink, fluorescent yellow and wave blue.

Beats has also invited American singer, songwriter and actor Chlöe Bailey and American tennis player Frances Tiafoe to shoot a new advertising video “Locked. Workout”. It is worth mentioning that the music featured in the promo is the debut of the new single “Body Do” from Chlöe Bailey’s long-awaited solo album “In Pieces”.

From February 24th, three new colors of Beats Fit Pro Coral Pink, Fluorescent Yellow and Wave Blue will be available worldwide through Apple.com, Apple Store retail stores and authorized resellers, priced at RMB 1,699.

See also  Detective To Qifeng (Introduction to Detective To Qifeng)_Education News Network

You may also like

Helmut Lang 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection “YOꓭWOƆ” Limited Edition...

Unrae: “Italy remains last on electricity: a government...

James Cameron’s next movie is expected to be...

China’s sci-fi masterpiece “Three-Body” IP has set a...

RUE AGTHONIS AW23 Capsule Collection Debuts at London...

Burberry, Daniel Lee’s debut is not surprising

The first re-opened Spring Festival stalls nearly 800,000...

De Rosa (Lvmh): «The real engine of creativity...

Casio Announces ITZY as G-SHOCK’s Global Brand Ambassador...

Has Yu Qian quit Deyun Club? Guo Degang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy