Beats Studio Buds+ Expands Color Options with Metallic Shades: Introducing ‘Interstellar Silver’ and ‘Interstellar Pink’

Beats Studio Buds + Announces New Metallic Texture Colors and Collaborates with Emma Chamberlain

Since its official release in May, the transparent color version of Beats Studio Buds + has caused a huge response in the market. This time, the brand is taking it a step further by adding two new metallic texture colors to this new generation of wireless headphones: “Interstellar Silver” and “Interstellar Pink”.

The addition of these new colors provides consumers with even more options to express their personal style while enjoying the world-renowned sound quality that Beats has to offer. The metallic textures give the headphones a sleek and futuristic look, perfect for tech-savvy individuals who want to make a statement with their accessories.

To celebrate the release of the new colors, Beats has launched the “Beautiful Sound Quality, Like Immersive” promotional activity. This campaign aims to showcase the combination of technology, charm, and style that the Studio Buds + represents. As part of the campaign, Beats has partnered with internet celebrity and entrepreneur, Emma Chamberlain.

Chamberlain is known for her authentic and relatable presence on social media, and her collaboration with Beats adds another dimension to the brand’s appeal. In the promotional images, Chamberlain is seen transforming from an interstellar beauty to a glamorous version of herself, showcasing the versatility and style of the Studio Buds +. Her involvement adds a touch of celebrity endorsement that further elevates the headphones’ status.

Starting from September 7th, consumers can purchase the Beats Studio Buds + in the new “Interstellar Silver” and “Interstellar Pink” colors at Apple.com, Apple Store retail locations, and authorized resellers. With these new options, individuals can find a color that suits their personality and enhances their listening experience. Whether they choose the transparent, metallic, or future collaborations, Beats Studio Buds + continues to deliver impeccable sound quality and style.