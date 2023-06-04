Beautiful, confident and stylish – four trends for evening wear for curvy women – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

Whether it’s an elegant dinner party, a visit to the theater or a wedding celebration – the opportunities to dress elegantly and glamorously are numerous. Finding a great dress or evening wear in large sizes in general, with which you radiate charm, class and timeless elegance, can sometimes not be that easy. Because for a special occasion, women naturally do not want to dress in a simple off-the-rack dress, but want to wrap themselves in a special piece of clothing appropriate to the occasion.

Italian design in particular is known for dressing women who are confident, glamorous, self-assured and concerned with quality. Those who know their own worth will only be satisfied with the best. Great cuts that flatter your figure and show you in the best possible light are the be-all and end-all of a perfect evening outfit. Here we present four trends for evening dresses that make particularly curvy women shine.

Drape it, Baby!

Showcasing a beautiful, curvy body isn’t rocket science. All it takes is a few darts or ruffles in the right places. But a belt or a wrap dress also ensure a soft silhouette. As a rule, it can be roughly said that it is important to emphasize narrow areas and play around curves. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show off what you’ve got. Every body is beautiful and you can wear your curves with pride.

V-neck wrap dresses elongate the neck and accentuate the waist. Some models with elegant lapels make you appear particularly cool and sexy. Combined with a strict hairstyle and a red lipstick, you are guaranteed to make a breathtaking entrance on the dance floor.

Glam it up!

Special means and ways are required on special occasions. You might play it safe with simple cotton fabrics, but you’re unlikely to exude glamour. It depends on the details. You can dare a little more with these. For example, how about some lace that is worked into the neckline or on the sleeves? With glittery appliqués and sequins, you’re sure to grab the spotlight. But shiny fabrics in metallic colors like gold also give you the shine that will do you justice.

Patterns!

More is more! Even if you tend to be the person who wears jeans and a T-shirt in everyday life or is usually found in an office outfit, in the evening you can go overboard and do something unexpected. Large ornate patterns are an absolute eye-catcher and are welcome to find their place on an elegant evening dress. Such a pattern shines especially when the cut is rather reserved. A long, straight dress with a floral pattern is guaranteed to turn heads while looking formal and sophisticated at the same time.

Flying!

Are you a fan of voluminous cuts and glamorous appearances? Then a dress with flounces is just right for you! With a flounce dress you feel feminine and exude luxury. A beautiful updo and brilliant jewelry make the look perfect.

Autor: fsb – Foto: asphoto777/123rf.com