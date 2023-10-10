Beautiful Immortal – Mind Control

There must be something in the water in the far north. The output of melodic-melancholic Death Doom in Finnish continues to increase and produces more and more gems. In addition to the experienced Kuolemanlaakso, Kaunis Kuolematon have also been able to acquire an audience in recent years that is thirsty for their brutal, ponderous sound. For their latest prank, they want to immerse themselves in a world where beauty and brutality co-exist more or less harmoniously. “Mind Power” further expands the intensive sound experience.

The majestic “Elävältä Haudattu” progresses with a crazy musical thicket between massive textures, doomy intensity and deadly neck hits, which are in tension with skillfully used piano tones. Lots of drama and extremely precise growls pave the way for a huge turning point. Heavenly clear singing in the eye of the storm prepares for the next escalation. The oversized “Hukkunt Sydän” is already waiting there, whose classical guitar work is pleasantly out of the ordinary and ultimately finds the bitter doom sweetness that simply cannot be missed in this environment. Monumental dimensions fascinate.

What makes the Finns’ latest prank so entertaining is the great variety. There is, for example, “Aallot”, the only track under five minutes, which changes its skin several times and moves from the melodic doom semi-ballad directly towards deadly rage with blackened undertones. “Surussa Uinuva” also finds time and space for pessimism. It’s not just here that the black metal content increases a bit, but without disturbing the magical formula. At the climax, the quintet repeatedly finds massive death-doom wisdom between melancholy and brute force.

This is exactly what can be said for this oversized work. Yes, Kaunis Kuolematon take a lot of time for their music, but in these almost 57 minutes there are no traces of length or slack. What’s more, the Finns are further refining their sound without abandoning their roots. More quiet moments on the one hand, more primal violence with increasing blackened fury on the other: “Mielenvalta” dares and wins extremely impressively. The wet, cold, oppressive autumn can come.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 13, 2023

Available via: Noble Demon (Soulfood Music)

Website: kauniskuolematon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaunisKuolematon

