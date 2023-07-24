Home » Beautiful People and Mizuno Collaborate Again for Sand-Based Joint Sneaker
Japanese fashion brand Beautiful People has announced their latest collaboration with Mizuno, unveiling a sand-based joint sneaker. This partnership marks the third time the two brands have joined forces, with Mizuno’s CHRONO INX 9 track and field shoes serving as the inspiration for the design.

The concept behind the Beautiful People x Mizuno collaboration is centered around the idea that “the ultimate beauty lies in function.” Embracing this philosophy, the sneakers are predominantly sand-colored to create a unique aesthetic. The upper part of the shoe is made from a combination of suede and leather, adding texture and preventing a flat or faded appearance.

Fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads can get their hands on the Beautiful People x Mizuno joint shoes when they are released on July 29. Priced at ¥39,600 yen (approximately $289), the sneakers are currently available for pre-order on the official Beautiful People website.

The collaboration between Beautiful People and Mizuno has generated significant anticipation, highlighting the strong demand for innovative and fashionable footwear. Those interested in these limited-edition sneakers are encouraged to keep a close eye on updates and act quickly to secure their pair.

