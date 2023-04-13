Listen to the audio version of the article

Presentations, installations and innovations: beauty and well-being will be the protagonists from 17 to 23 April at the Salone del Mobile and at the Fuorisalone with a series of events dedicated to design. Here are the most interesting

Aesop

In conjunction with the Salone del Mobile, Aesop Brera in Milan will host an installation that will present Gloam eau de parfum and the other fragrances of the brand. To recall the floral notes and spicy nuances of Gloam, an abundant collection of seasonal yellow flowers will be found on the sculptural counter of the shop, whose luminosity will be mitigated by a drape of soft saffron-dyed linen, wrapped and suspended. Created for all curious minds, regardless of gender, Aesop fragrances establish a thoughtful and unconventional way of creating scents, drawing inspiration from sources as diverse as a fabulous architect or a verdant wasteland. The novelty joins the Othertopias line – developed with Barnabé Fillion, a frequent collaborator of Aesop – which explores liminal spaces, real and imaginary. Gloam, in particular, is inspired by the chaise longue or sofa, and by the introspection that is facilitated when the body abandons itself to rest, and envelops the wearer in notes of mimosa, saffron and iris.

Locherber

Conceived as real olfactory architectures, room fragrances personalize places and moments and, like a piece of furniture, have now become an integral part of an interior concept. This is why Locherber Milano, the luxury home fragrance brand, is presenting the first Scent Design Week at Fuorisalone 2023, a widespread event that from 18 to 23 April will involve some important locations in the most representative districts of the Milanese week dedicated to creativity. A real olfactory journey that will wind through Milan combining design, perfumes and Italian craftsmanship. In fact, Locherber Milano is committed to preserving and spreading the authenticity of Made in Italy, from the fragrances to the design of the hand-painted glass diffusers and in the various models of caps in new materials, which recall classic decorative art or natural shapes. .

From the fresh and citrusy notes of Capri Azul, the fragrance that celebrates the pearl of the Mediterranean, protagonist in the Locherber boutique (Corso Magenta), to the more flowery and musky of Grigiomilano, the fragrance that celebrates the capital of design and fashion, chosen for the Modulnova showroom (Corso Garibaldi); the aromatic and balsamic notes of Out of Mind, which invite you to lose yourself on an inner journey, will welcome visitors to Andrea Castrignano’s Design Atelier (piazza del Tricolore), while the amber and woody notes of Kashan Oudh will be the perfect match for collections of oriental carpets of Illulian (via Manzoni). The brand new showroom of Viva Porte (via Visconti di Modrone) will be inaugurated by the sweetly spicy and woody nuances of Habana Tobacco; persuasive and spicy Agathis Amber, with its intoxicating and precious notes, will envelop the spaces of the London Art flagship (via San Marco). The fruity and flowery aromas of Klìnto 1817 will spread a cheerful breath of spring in the Marazzi showroom (via Borgogna), for Ceramiche Ragno (via Marco Polo), however, the enigmatic and mysterious notes of Aramaik with its sweet and woody scents. And to dream of strolling in the alleys of Rome among palaces, fountains and the temptations of the sweet life, all that remains is to go to Understate (via Francesco Crispi) and let yourself be enveloped by the fresh, citrusy and musky notes of Dolce Roma XXI.

Trussardi Perfumes

Trussardi Parfums celebrates Design Week with Le Vie di Milano, the luxe collection dedicated to the most iconic districts of the Milanese capital created by a pool of essence makers starting from 2020 after having drawn an olfactory map of the city. Together with the smells, style, emotion and Milanese habits were classified to obtain nine unisex fragrances. The latest addition in 2023 is District of Nolo.