Beauty as a starting point

When the project is born out of love for a particular piece, a very particular style develops in which all the other elements in the environment seem to pay homage to it. The background figure then becomes everything that permeates it, in a true celebration of the protagonist of the space.

In this project, there was also an exaltation to a specific element. The professional in charge, Marlon Casarotto, from Tarx Engenharia e Arquitetura, is the person behind this idea.

The power of cement

A strong trend in architecture and decoration, floors with organic shapes converge to a profile of well-being and welcoming the environment. Everything that refers to the natural has gained more and more space in the architectural aesthetics of places – and also in the hearts of more attentive architects and clients. “The footprint of cement is something that attracts me a lot. Foz Cinza, by Decortiles, with its design praising nature and stones, presents well all the expression of architecture, which fascinates me. Another high point is its size: large pieces really enchant me”, points out Marlon. In fact, large formats have gained a prominent position in current architectural plastics, adding sophistication and elegance to projects, raising the place to levels of grandeur and accessible modernity.

Foz Cinza impresses and seduces with its fine print: the coating was created from the junction of small natural stones, bringing variations of more and less luminous points on the gray surface, awakening to the touch. We are talking about a unique and contemporary design, highlighting pebbles in their most raw and original state – a widely versatile texture wherever it is applied. “I looked for a space with adequate lighting and nuances between light and dark. Foz Cinza came to add precisely to my idea, even guiding other elements of the elaborated environment”, emphasizes the architect.

Elegance at work

Foz Gray AC 120x120cm | Project: Tarx.ea Marlon Casorotto | Photo: Dunacontent | Comtudo Finishing Partner

Marlon comments that, faced with the idea, he immediately thought of Foz Cinza. “I started to develop the project from this product. For me, I had no other choice, I saw it as my only option, such a desire to work with the coating. Foz Cinza was purposely the basis of my project”, he reinforces. “In general, I seek, as much as possible, to adapt to the needs of the client. For this case, however, I did not draw a personality profile, but rather a style for the space to be created, based on the Decortiles product”, he adds.

The professional drew attention to the duo elegance and work environment, exemplifying, in shapes, textures and tones, that such an association is possible (and incredible). “We are not talking about a smooth floor, with a pure and simple cement tone; Foz Cinza brings mixtures between strong and white colors, proposed by the stones that appear in the coating, which contributes to elevating the environment to another level. The idea was to leave the space harmonic and made for people to work but also to rest. The result was a welcoming place, with elements that talk to each other”, he concludes.

It’s really undeniable: when well planned, the home office adds functionality for when the need for maximum productivity is urgent. However, it would really be a waste to leave the beauty and comfort outside this productive ecosystem that is accessed daily. The professional area, especially when designed indoors, can indeed be an invitation to well-being, to make great ideas, unique discoveries and unique experiments flow.