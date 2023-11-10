Home » Beauty, Christmas shopping between trams and pop-up stores for the most profitable period of the year
Entertainment

Beauty, Christmas shopping between trams and pop-up stores for the most profitable period of the year

by admin
Beauty, Christmas shopping between trams and pop-up stores for the most profitable period of the year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Christmas shopping represents, for cosmetic brands, the most important slice of turnover. Just to mention one fact, approximately a quarter of the total sales of a year in perfumery take place in the month of December alone. To this must be added the purchases during Black Friday and in January, still under the holidays. For this reason, companies in the sector are preparing with dedicated proposals and offers, from Advent calendars to beauty sets for women, men, children and even for pets. Not only that, they also offer new and original purchasing methods.

Like Bottega Verde’s Christmas tram: until November 15th in Milan, the public will be able to discover – and purchase – the Tuscan brand’s Xmas Collection by traveling aboard the historic means of transport through the most evocative places in the city centre.

Furthermore, Diptyque, the artistic perfumery brand distributed by Olfattorio, opens a Christmas pop-up store, also in Milan, in via Manzoni for the feast of Sant’Ambrogio, the patron saint of the city, in the first days of December. It will offer visitors the opportunity to explore the enchanted universe of Diptyque and discover the fragrances that have made it famous throughout the world. In store, the brand’s experts will be available to try the perfumes and receive personalized advice also on the scented candles which celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.

During the opening period of the pop-up – throughout the holiday season – a series of special events and unique initiatives will be organised. There will be personalized introduction sessions to the maison’s perfumes, meetings with olfactory furnishing experts and animations.

You may also like

Zhang Dongliang: From “Beyond the Troubles” to “The...

hosted by wiebke | max giesinger @ simm...

SZA Leads the 2024 Grammy Awards Nominations with...

Roberto Saviano on Instagram, “I want to make...

Exploring the Ancient Charm of Pingliang: A Cultural...

IN THIS MOMENT – Godmode

“The Musicians” by Fernando Botero: The Sensation of...

Pininfarina will sign the bodywork of the future...

“Binary Lovers” Released on PC Steam Platform

Humulus – Flowers Of Death – Album Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy