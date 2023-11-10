Beauty, Christmas shopping between trams and pop-up stores for the most profitable period of the year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Christmas shopping represents, for cosmetic brands, the most important slice of turnover. Just to mention one fact, approximately a quarter of the total sales of a year in perfumery take place in the month of December alone. To this must be added the purchases during Black Friday and in January, still under the holidays. For this reason, companies in the sector are preparing with dedicated proposals and offers, from Advent calendars to beauty sets for women, men, children and even for pets. Not only that, they also offer new and original purchasing methods.

Like Bottega Verde’s Christmas tram: until November 15th in Milan, the public will be able to discover – and purchase – the Tuscan brand’s Xmas Collection by traveling aboard the historic means of transport through the most evocative places in the city centre.

Furthermore, Diptyque, the artistic perfumery brand distributed by Olfattorio, opens a Christmas pop-up store, also in Milan, in via Manzoni for the feast of Sant’Ambrogio, the patron saint of the city, in the first days of December. It will offer visitors the opportunity to explore the enchanted universe of Diptyque and discover the fragrances that have made it famous throughout the world. In store, the brand’s experts will be available to try the perfumes and receive personalized advice also on the scented candles which celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.

During the opening period of the pop-up – throughout the holiday season – a series of special events and unique initiatives will be organised. There will be personalized introduction sessions to the maison’s perfumes, meetings with olfactory furnishing experts and animations.