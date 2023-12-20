Beauty gifts for Christmas: the trendiest make-up boxes

Undecided about the last gift? Make up boxes are a perfect option for Christmas gifts that never disappoint. Cheerful and elegant packages that contain high quality products with an iconic design, but also the possibility for makeup addicts to discover new collections. If you choose a travel size, it will become a must have to always carry with you, ready to highlight your eyes and lips, with the shades most suited to the occasion or your personal style. There are boxes for all tastes and needs: ideal for surprising friends with a sparkling and original gift, but also perfect for colleagues, sisters, mothers and mothers-in-law. There is nothing better than a make up box to give a gift that is practical and luxurious at the same time. Each package contains products ranging from mascara to eyeshadow, from blush to both matte and shine lipsticks. Furthermore, there are many eco-sustainable options that will surely please those who receive them because they are respectful of the environment and health, without sacrificing beauty. Here is our selection of the trendiest makeup boxes.

