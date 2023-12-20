Beauty in the pharmacy, Lovrén (Clinicalfarma) accelerates in Europe

Listen to the audio version of the article

After reaching the milestone of 12 thousand pharmacies between Italy, Spain and France, Lovrén does not stop and increasingly aims to expand and structure itself on European territory. To achieve increasingly ambitious goals, the Made in Italy beauty brand of the Clinicalfarma group, founded in 2018 with headquarters in Genoa, leader in the make-up market in Italian pharmacies, recently welcomed three new foreign sales directors into its team, strategic figures in charge managing the entire sales network of the countries and the team of agents. The country managers appointed are respectively Danilo Puglisi for Italy, Stéphane Bondu for France and Jesús Mazo Gojal for the Iberian Peninsula.

Already present in 7 countries – in addition to Italy, France and Spain, also Albania, Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria, and with commercial projects currently under development in Morocco, Portugal and the Baltics for 2024 – the company leads a network of trade made up of 170 agents and distributors which aims to expand to respond to the great demand for the product.

For this reason, with the aim of taking further steps forward in the development of foreign markets, the brand has opened a new company, Clinicalfarma Iberia, the branch based in Spain that manages the entire market of the Iberian peninsula. Jesús Mazo Gojal will lead the company and closely follow the development of the brand in the Iberian territory.

«When we launched Lovrén in 2018 we were strongly aware of all the risks that such an operation could entail in a market already saturated with beauty products – says Diego Gulli, CEO of Clinicalfarma who, together with Alessio Baldaccini, is at the helm of Lovrén –. It was therefore necessary to propose something that changed the traditional rules. The key to the results obtained is having found a perfect balance between high quality and the right price with effective communication in an ideal sales channel. The market response proved us right, and today we can proudly say that we are recognized as a reference brand not only in Italy, but also abroad. Our goal is to create an increasingly widespread and widespread sales network not only in Italy but also in Europe, always trying to replicate the winning Italian concept as much as possible, to allow our customers to easily find their favorite products. However, all this is only possible by building a team of qualified professionals.”