The inauguration of MARec – the Museum of Recovered Art – in San Severino Marche is full of good intentions and nostalgic battles against destiny, which collects in a single exhibition the works saved by the churches after the 2016 earthquake.

The new museum complex will enjoy a splendid art heritage, which includes authentic jewels, such as the Madonna del Monte by Lorenzo d’Alessandro or the wooden statue of the Madonna di Macereto, recovered from the uninhabitable churches of the Archdiocese, waiting for be welcomed back to their cities of origin.

The enormous artistic wealth of an area so severely hit by the earthquake will therefore once again be a further attraction for a territory that deserves the highest cultural and tourist value. The exhibition, curated by the director of MARec Barbara Mastrocola: “It is the most important museum in the Marche, a surprise that I did not expect for the quantity and quality of the works on display, there are also four rare wooden sculptures, including the of the master of Macereto. This is a museum full of surprises, a compensation to the Urbino museum. It is a museum that allows you to see works that previously would have taken fifteen days around the churches of the Marches in a single place ”. In fact, 70 artistic wonders are set up on the exhibition floor, divided into 13 rooms. The second floor houses the equipped warehouse for the remaining 2500 works with an adjoining restoration laboratory. On the third floor there are teaching rooms for conferences or temporary exhibitions. The Multimedia Room located in the first part of the museum itinerary represents a point of deepening and reflection on the meaning of the places so strongly affected by the earthquake.

The original places of the masterpieces

Through a documentary with an evocative and evocative narrative made by Cesura – a photographic collective that produces projects in the field of documentary photography and visual research in the artistic field – it will be possible to retrace the original places for which these caolpieces were made with suggestive shots. In a world that desperately needs beauty, the via pulchritudinis for rebirth also passes through the recovery of works of art and their history.

