Original title: 55 full-length Kunqu Opera “Peony Pavilion” created by Shang Kunqing with the power of “Five Classes and Three Generations” will have its world premiere next month.

Because of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, Kunqu Opera people dare to dream this beautiful dream (theme)

Wen Wei Po reporter Wang Xiaoli

Cai Zhengren and Zhang Jingxian’s “Palace of Longevity”, Liang Guyin and Ji Zhenhua’s “Butterfly Dream”, Li An and Shen Zhangli’s “Reviewing Snow and Tracking”… In the rehearsal hall on the first floor of the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe, there are pictures hanging In the stills of the family play, Gu Haohao’s office, the head of the regiment, is facing the rehearsal hall, and she can hear every sound coming from it. In the future, there will be one more stills of the whole “Peony Pavilion”, in which the protagonists are Luo Chenxue and Hu Weilu, the young actors of “Kun Fourth Class”.

From November 19th to 20th, Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe’s 55 full-length Kunqu Opera “Peony Pavilion” will be unveiled with the efforts of “five classes and three generations”. A complete interpretation of the classic masterpiece written by Tang Xianzu. “The whole “Peony Pavilion” is a dream in the hearts of all Kunqu Opera artists. Because of cultural confidence and self-improvement, we dare to turn this beautiful dream into reality.” Talking about the upcoming works, Gu Haohao’s eyes are shining. For the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe, “Peony Pavilion” is not only a play, but also the crystallization of decades of unremitting struggle of generations of Shangkun people, and a microcosm of the revitalization of Chinese opera. Now, the dream has finally become reality. ▼ Down to the fifth edition

Not just a romantic love story, five “new” restore the Ming Dynasty social life style picture

On the first day of the crew’s launch, director Guo Xiaonan did not teach the actors a play, but gave a cultural lesson, from the social and historical characteristics of the late Ming Dynasty to the historical soil of the birth of “The Peony Pavilion”. Guo Xiaonan’s relationship with “The Peony Pavilion” can be traced back to 1999. At that time, Guo Xiaonan directed 35 “Peony Pavilion” for Shangkun. This time, he wrote a 35-page director’s explanation, describing the entire “Peony Pavilion” with five “news“: new spiritual outlook, new humanistic interpretation, new expression trend, new performance method, New stage presentation. In his opinion, “The Peony Pavilion” is not only a romantic love story, but also a picture of social life in the Ming Dynasty. 55 full copies of “Peony Pavilion” will restore the rich content of Ming Dynasty society, war, and folk customs in the original work. “I look forward to leaving a masterpiece that has the meaning of artistic peak, has a modern height in the expression of Chinese classic traditional culture, and is worthy of the times.”

“I’m relieved,” said Cai Zhengren, a well-known Kunqu performer and the old head of the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe, at the Tongxiang Grand Theater after watching the stage composition of the entire “Peony Pavilion”. In just four words, Gu Hao was so excited that he almost cried. Since the formation of the group in February this year, all Shangkun people have been thinking about “The Peony Pavilion”. The team has changed from sweaters to short sleeves, and now it’s time to wear sweaters again. After 45 days of closed rehearsal, no holidays, and no weekends, the three groups of ABC actors kept putting pressure on themselves. Guo Xiaonan fell ill from exhaustion several times, and was still lying on the table to teach the actors.

Although encountering various difficulties, no one ever complained or flinched, because Kunqu Opera people know that the entire “Peony Pavilion” is worthwhile. Zhang Xunpeng, Liang Guyin, Zhang Jingxian, Shen Yanli, Yu Bin… Du Liniang in “The Peony Pavilion” is the aspiration of the danjiao, without “her”, Kunqu Opera life always seems to be missing an important piece of the puzzle, while the scholar Liu Mengmei is a niche profession representative role. There are generations of Du Liniang and Liu Mengmei, this time, it is Luo Chenxue and Hu Weilu’s turn to take the lead in historically. “They have luck on the left side and pressure on the right side.” Gu Haohao gestured to the reporter.

Rehearsing 55 copies of the entire “Peony Pavilion” is equivalent to rehearsing three major plays in one breath. There are more than 100 costumes alone, not to mention countless figures and lyrics. Fortunately, in Shanghai, which pays attention to “passing and leading” The Kunqu Opera Troupe has a solid “backer” behind the young actors. Every time the troupe plays a big show, the old artists will be busy. In the crew of “The Peony Pavilion”, Cai Zhengren and Yue Meiti patiently talked for Hu Weilu, Zhang Jingxian showed Luo Chenxue every move, and Ji Zhenhua and Liu Yilong refined “Du Bao” and “Shi Daogu” for young people respectively. The essence of performance… “The inheritance of the trade and the transmission of the love between teachers and students are our precious wealth.” Gu Haohao said proudly. She compares the rehearsal of the entire “Peony Pavilion” to a “long artistic march”. Although the hard work is too numerous to list, the artistic wealth created will also last for a long time. These days, the crew is still living a nine-to-ten life in the theater, making the final sprint for the rehearsal.

Waiting for the “best era”, the audience is the greatest confidence to perform the entire “Peony Pavilion”

“The Peony Pavilion” is a work of art that has been repeatedly tempered and interpreted by generations of people for hundreds of years. Taking Shang Kun as an example, the troupe has performed “The Peony Pavilion” no less than ten times over the past 40 years, including the Yu Yan version, the collector’s version, the symphony version… and the entire “Peony Pavilion” is a re-start.

After learning that Shangkun was going to perform the entire “Peony Pavilion”, opera colleagues and fans from all over the country expressed their expectations for the work. Gu Haohao said frankly that when the clock was turned back to 20 or even 10 years ago, he did not dare to make this decision. “Who will watch it in 55? Will there be support from the audience?” Such concerns are not groundless – in her 36 years in the arts, Gu Haohao once faced the embarrassment of more actors on stage than audiences offstage, and someone once advised her to “take advantage of her youth” , turn around sooner.” She hesitated and hesitated with the Kunqu Opera people of her generation, but was not reconciled, and decided to go on even if she was a paving stone.

The choices that have gone through a fork in the road often make people more persistent in their dreams! The Kunqu Opera people who stick to their posts have waited for the successful application of Kunqu Opera to the World Heritage List, the improvement of the national cultural confidence and the warming of traditional culture, and the “best era”. In the past few years, Shangkun’s “Linchuan Four Dreams” and the full version of “The Palace of Longevity” have both achieved box office success. More and more young audiences wearing ancient costumes come to appreciate the beauty of Kunqu Opera, which has become a beautiful scenery of the theater. And watching long dramas is no stranger to Shanghai audiences. It can be said that the audience is the greatest confidence to perform the entire “Peony Pavilion”.

“In the year of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, 55 copies of “The Peony Pavilion” were produced, which is the gratitude of Shangkun people to the times.” Gu Haohao said, “We have the confidence to tell Chinese stories well and sing about China. The voice, once again interprets the classic work “The Peony Pavilion”.”