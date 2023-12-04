Because we (also) fell in love with the Elf on the shelf, Santa’s elf who causes trouble

Once the children are put to bed, the house is tidied up according to one’s personal sensitivity, one has to invent a self-inflicted disaster, show it to the children in the morning and then tidy up the next day. Pure masochism? No. It’s a new Christmas damnation, imported, needless to say, from the United States. Elf on the shelf, the elf on the shelf, it’s a brand new trend that is gaining more and more popularity year after year. To the classics “Did you build a Christmas tree?” “And the nativity scene?” “And the Advent calendar?” ” is also addedBut did the elf come to you?”.

The rules of Elf on the Shelf

Elf on the Shelf And a little helper from Santa Claus sent to the homes of boys and girls – usually starting the day after Thanksgiving, which in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in December – to “check” if they are well behaved. Placed precisely on one shelf, a shelf, his job is to keep an eye on them during the day and then return to the North Pole every night and report to the boss. You have to follow the rules, also explained on the dedicated official website: you don’t touch the elf, otherwise he loses his magic. He moves around at night and causes trouble. But nice trouble.

Like Santa Claus and Valentine’s Day, this tradition also has an absolutely commercial soul and was born from the book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition published in 2005 by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell.

The exploits of the Elf on Instagram

Another characteristic that seems to play a part in the charm of this tradition is that it lends itself well to being immortalized and shared on social networks. The online is particularly full of advice and ideas on what to make this blessed elf do, in infinite variables of difficulty.

From beginner level to tableau vivant of Pinterest boards, so beautiful that one wonders if they are all parents-set designers. They range from messes with biscuits and swings with the toilet paper roll to decidedly more elaborate advice, such as: transform bananas into cute Minions and place it next to them, have him tied up by Gulliver-style Lego super heroes, wrapping baby’s shoes in cellophane and a few thousand other inspirations. The completion time varies from half a minute to two hours. However, the ideas are useful for any parent who decides to venture into the new American tradition that we will no longer be able to do without. Sooner or later, a little online research is done. Why in addition to labor, you need imagination: twenty-four nights of pranks are surprising they are a lot. Even for the most willing.

The Elf who wanders around the house causing disasters throughout the month of December has different reading levels. From a nationalist perspective, theElf on the Shelf it’s another American commercial tradition that we could easily have skipped. For the more pragmatic, yet another Christmas pain in the ass. That after the Advent calendar, the Christmas presents, the Befana, the tree and maybe even the nativity scene, all we’re missing is the naughty Elf. Not only is it hard to tidy up the house, but you also have to make trouble yourself.

But in addition to the big smiles of the boys and girls who are no longer the only ones making messes, there is also pedagogical reading to convince parents to play with Santa’s little helper. «All the customs linked to fictional characters, even that of Santa’s helper, stimulates creativity and magical thinking in children, two very important aspects for development and growth – he explained in the magazine Uppa Raffaele Mantegazza, teacher of Pedagogy at Bicocca in Milan -. A new aspect of the Elf tradition is that it represents the externalization of the child’s sense of responsibility, a very important operation on an educational level: if there is someone watching us, we feel more responsible for what we do. It’s a creative ploy to look at yourself a bit from the outside.”