Becoming a Smart Parent – Anisa’s Story

As parents, we will definitely always try to provide the best for our children, from fulfilling nutrition, nutrition, growth and development to their intelligence will be our main priority.

Providing exclusive breast milk for 2 years will be a source of pride for a mother, because this way the child will be provided with nutrition and nourishment in the first 1000 days of his life.

Sometimes, parents who are successful in providing exclusive breastfeeding are on the rise, and can only get it from giving MPASI.

So, how did that happen? It’s hard for mothers to forget that when a child is over 6 months old they will need additional nutrition, nutrition, iron, omega3 and other substances which will not be sufficient if the child is only given breast milk.

So giving MPASI with good processing, complete nutrition will be really needed by children. Mothers, please pay attention that breast milk is the best for our children, but of course MPASI is also necessary.

There are also times when formula milk is needed to fulfill nutrients that cannot be obtained when children only drink breast milk. Currently, the price of children’s formula milk is quite expensive and burdensome for parents, and there are some parents who choose SKM (Sweetened Condensed Milk) as a solution so that children can continue to drink milk regularly without a budget.

The speaker presented at the exciting discussion event Blogger Gathering with Kompeni Sehat was Dr. Martinus Leman, SpA., he is a pediatrician who practices at the hospital. Mother’s hope.

dr. Martinus Leman Sp.A

This discussion forum is very relaxed, and provides a lot of information that opened my eyes as a mother. There are many myths and beliefs of ordinary people in dealing with children and it turns out that they can endanger the child’s life.

For example, give dates to the walls of a child’s mouth so they can talk quickly, give honey to children under 6 months of age so they are healthy. This trivial thing can endanger a child’s life, because at the age of less than 6 months, children cannot yet digest food substances like this.

Dr. Martinus Leman, SpA. explained that children under 6 months of age do not need to be given various kinds of food, because it can endanger the child’s life. Children over 2 years old can eat the same as their parents, there is no need to drink milk if the child doesn’t want to.

The mistake that parents often make is giving SKM as breakfast for their children, thinking that the nutritional content is the same as formula milk at a cheaper price and can be drunk by the family.

Did you know that 60% of sweetened condensed milk (SKM) is sugar and the rest is milk nutrition. This can make children obese and at risk of obesity in the future. Because mothers give children too much sugar.

If the mother has provided the perfect intake of children’s food, the nutritional needs, nutrients, vitamins, minerals, omega3 and others, then there is no need to bother waking up the child to drink formula milk, let alone SKM.

Come on, from now on, as mothers, we will pay more attention to our children’s nutrition and nutritional intake, through the food we prepare ourselves. Creating a pleasant eating atmosphere so that children like to eat food that is made, so they no longer give SKM as additional nutrition for children.

To be smart parents who are best for our children’s growth, don’t be fooled by advertisements that promise love, which turns out to have a bad impact on our children’s future.

The main points of this fun discussion are:

* Children aged 0-6 months should be given enough breast milk, because children are not yet able to chew and their stomachs cannot digest food other than breast milk.

* When children are over 6 months old, they can start being given MPASI to fulfill nutrition and nutrition for children.

* Children over 2 years of age no longer need to be forced to drink milk, because they can digest food like their parents.

** Note for parents, SKM milk is milk-flavored liquid sugar, it does not contain nutrients that are good for children, it contains more sugar which can cause diabetes and obesity.

Don’t give children SKM as a breakfast menu because SKM is cheap, because the nutrition is very low

@kompeni_sehat

#stoplostgoldgeneration

#localfood

#gizinusantara

#localgizizisource

#tiapsusuberbeda

