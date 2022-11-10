The brand BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, which is the brand director of Watanabe Masaru, recently reached a strategic partnership with DOE, and released a limited cooperation series and new joint clothing with the theme of “HEARTBREAK JOURNEY”. Since the establishment of DOE in 2014, as the exclusive partner of BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, it has jointly created many creative projects and exclusive joint series products in the Chinese market, and has also entered the world stage with the power of East Asian street culture. POP-UP was held. Becoming a strategic partner announces that the two brands have entered a new era of cooperation, and it is also a new beginning for the two street brands from East Asia to join hands to show more heads on the international stage.

With this official announcement of strategic cooperation, DOE and BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS launched a limited series of products with the theme of “HEARTBREAK JOURNEY”, with a unique perspective and design language to output a new interpretation of “heartbreak”. At the same time, continuing the theme of “light” this year, DOE and BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS also brought a set of joint products. All series will be launched on the official DOE channel on November 11. At the same time, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS will also launch a HOTEL POP-UP in the American retro hotel URSIDE, opening a limited heartbreak journey.