Beer check explored: the gift for beer lovers!

Today we write on behalf of Culi about our experience with the Biercheque, a cool gift for the real lover of specialty beers. This gift card, which can be obtained and exchanged both digitally and as a physical card, offers numerous possibilities for its recipient to experience delicious, unique and personal beers.

Choose from numerous drop-off points

After looking at the wide range of collection points on the Biercheque website, I decided it would be nice to visit a physical store in the bustling heart of Amsterdam. I chose to go to J&B Craft, a beautiful and spacious beer specialty store on the Jan Pieter Heijestraat. What I really liked about the beer check is that you are not tied to one place. In addition to shops, you can also visit breweries and even order online. So it doesn’t matter what your preference is, there is always a way to enjoy the Biercheque.

Bought the J&B craft store in Amsterdam-West with the beer check

Use of the beer check

It was super easy to exchange the Beer Check in the store after looking around between all kinds of different beers and getting advice. Because of the wide range, which certainly included very special beers, I immediately felt like tasting!

As far as we are concerned, the main advantage of the Beer Check is the fact that you have the freedom to decide for yourself which beers you want to taste. No more standard packages of which you are not sure whether they are completely to your taste. With Biercheque you simply choose your ultimate beer gift yourself. Not only did it give me the chance to choose my favorite beers, but in this case to try a new beer shop and new beers that I might never have tried otherwise. The Biercheque is a great gift for anyone who likes specialty beers!

Super awesome! I want the beer check too..

Which can! You can buy the Biercheque E-voucher at www.biercheque.nl, where you can choose from a value of €10 to €150. You will receive it directly in your mailbox or you can choose to send it to another recipient. In addition, it is also possible to buy the physical Beer Check at one of the points of sale. In both cases, the Beer Check is valid for 2 years after activation. You can also follow Biercheque via their Instagram, so that you stay informed of the latest updates!

“The gift card that can be exchanged for beer!”

