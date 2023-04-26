Home » Beethoven’s letter on the “Missa Solemnsi” auctioned off for $100,000
Entertainment

Beethoven’s letter on the “Missa Solemnsi” auctioned off for $100,000

by admin
Beethoven’s letter on the “Missa Solemnsi” auctioned off for $100,000

A rare autographed letter by Ludwig van Beethoven has been auctioned off for nearly $100,000 by Boston’s Rr Auction house. The one-page letter, in German and signed “Beethoven”, was written in September 1823 and addressed to Franz Christian Kirchhoffer.

The letter – which was sold for 99,999 dollars (about 90,110 euros) – concerns the sending of the «Missa Solemnis» in D major (Op. 123) to London. In the letter, Beethoven expresses his concern about the shipment of the composition of «Missa Solemnis», considered among the most important in the history of music, to the English capital and asks Kirchhoffer to inquire about the possibility of sending it via the embassy. Beethoven then invites Kirchhoffer to lunch in his apartment on Sunday, where he and his nephew Karl will be present.

Finally he expresses his pleasure at the prospect of Kirchhoffer’s company, especially in view of the promising weather.

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 63 - Beauty Revealing Being (Vision of the Soul Pt. II)

You may also like

Minister Sangiuliano: “Dear museum directors, we don’t go...

Corrientes: they ordered the reopening of an investigation...

2023 IFSM International Fashion Star Contest Beijing Railway...

The Fountain of the Goddess Rome returns to...

Netflix: “El Eternauta” arrives, by the hand of...

Never tire of being with books

Three paddlers from Rio Negro compete from today...

2023 Shi Xiangyun’s 16th physical music album “Big...

Watches, exports up 13.8% in March thanks to...

Sudan Army: Former Autocrat Is In Military Hospital

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy