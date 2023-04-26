Beethoven’s letter on the “Missa Solemnsi” auctioned off for $100,000

A rare autographed letter by Ludwig van Beethoven has been auctioned off for nearly $100,000 by Boston’s Rr Auction house. The one-page letter, in German and signed “Beethoven”, was written in September 1823 and addressed to Franz Christian Kirchhoffer.

The letter – which was sold for 99,999 dollars (about 90,110 euros) – concerns the sending of the «Missa Solemnis» in D major (Op. 123) to London. In the letter, Beethoven expresses his concern about the shipment of the composition of «Missa Solemnis», considered among the most important in the history of music, to the English capital and asks Kirchhoffer to inquire about the possibility of sending it via the embassy. Beethoven then invites Kirchhoffer to lunch in his apartment on Sunday, where he and his nephew Karl will be present.

Finally he expresses his pleasure at the prospect of Kirchhoffer’s company, especially in view of the promising weather.