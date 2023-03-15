At a hot moment in the economy due to the high impact of inflation, the governor of Córdoba Juan Schiaretti spoke this Wednesday before representatives of investment funds in the 11th. Argentina Annual Conference organized by Latin Securities, which took place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Buenos Aires.

He spoke about the socioeconomic situation that the country is going through and explained the characteristics of the Cordovan model that is based on “generating trust, giving certainty and acting sensibly.”

The audience was made up of representatives of international investment funds including: Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo from the US, Discovery Capital Management, Goldentree Asset Management, Artisan Partner and Autonomy Capital.

También, Explorador Capital Management, Change Global Investments, Channing Global Advisors, Argentem Creek partners, Fundamenta Investments, The Rohatyn Group, Helm Investment Partners y Frontaura Capital.

In addition, Megeve Investments (Chile), Terra Partners Asset Management (Malta), the Brazilians Lumina Capital Management, Spectra Investments, RPS Capital, Vinci Partners; and Rokos Capital (UK).

