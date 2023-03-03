Home Entertainment before it gets even colder. Buy a lot of manga and prepare for staying at home[Ogata Sosuke Blog]
This is Sosuke Kogata, who has been dimming the room with candles lately.

Every day I am amazed by the coldness of winter. If I think that it will get colder from now on, I will not be able to leave the house.

In winter, the air is clear and pleasant! ! I don’t go out much except when I go to university, but anyway, it’s hard to get up in the morning. Even if I try to go outside so as not to lose to the cold, my body does not move easily.

Recently, it has become a daily routine to play games at home before going to bed. I try to go to bed before 24:00, so I’m very healthy. In winter, I enjoy watching anime, reading manga, playing games, and sleeping in a warm room.

Realizing that it’s going to get colder from now on, I decided to buy a lot of manga and stay home. hibernate during winter vacation.

I need to go outside,,.

It’s been 2022 years since I’ve been in the middle of a long time. Last year I experienced many things for the first time, and I feel like I’ve grown up more than before!

I said that I wanted to go to festivals in the summer, autumn leaves in the fall, and illuminations in the winter, but I couldn’t go.

In 2023, I want to actively do what I couldn’t do in 2022! !

