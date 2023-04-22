BEFORE THE DAWN – album announcement and first single “Destroyer”!

Melodic death metal masters BEFORE THE DAWN announce their comeback album Stormbringers, out June 30th, 2023 via Napalm Records! First single “Destroyer” & official music video now online!



Finnish melodic death metal band BEFORE THE DAWN return after a decade-long hiatus and announce their new album ‘Stormbringers’ which will be released on June 30th, 2023 via Napalm Records! Today, the band serves up a first taste of the highly anticipated album with the massive single “Destroyer”, along with a compelling official music video.

“Destroyer” takes no prisoners – relentless drumming and ever-changing guitar lines build a wall of sound that perfectly sets the tone for the album. Hard sounds mix with quieter parts, the intense clean vocals of Paavo Laapotti and an amazing guitar solo. BEFORE THE DAWN prove that they haven’t lost any of their power even after their absence and unleash a storm – and thus pave the way for the reconquest of the scene!

The Band on Destroyer:

“’Destroyer’ was the 1st song written for the new album and being the spark that ignited the whole writing process it deserves to be the 1st single as well. The song also reflects really well the rediscovered fire inside the band and our determination and strength we have gathered during the 10 years of hibernation.”

After a long 10-year hiatus, Finnish melodic death metal band BEFORE THE DAWN proudly return! Formed in 1999, BEFORE THE DAWN were one of the most successful Finnish metal bands of the early 2000s, and since dying in 2013, hundreds of thousands of new fans have discovered their music on streaming platforms, without any promotion or labels. Did the music find the people or did the people find the music – it’s hard to say exactly, but after almost a decade of inactivity, BEFORE THE DAWN are back with their first new studio album since their hiatus – and stronger than ever! The band started out as a solo project by Finnish metal award winner Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart), but there have been several line-up changes over the years. With the exciting new lineup, the band introduces their biggest change yet. Former guitarist and vocalist Saukkonen has moved behind the drums and talented Voice Of Finland 2022 finalist Paavo Laapotti has taken over all vocal duties, while Swallow The Sun’s Juho Räihä – who has been with BEFORE THE DAWN since 2006 – plays lead guitar . The Finns have now fully transformed into their newfound power and are ready to take back the scene!

BEFORE THE DAWN on Stormbringers:

““Stormbringers“ breaks a silence that lasted over 10 years and brings BEFORE THE DAWN back stronger than ever. A decade of gathering strength, growing the hunger and building determination and now it is time for our 8th album to see the light of the day and bring the band back on the road.”

Stormbringers track listing:

The Dawn Destroyer Reveries Downhearted Chains Divided The Dark Chaos Star The Weight

