Begonia maculata: how to grow the loyal love plant

No doubt you’ve come across a spotted begonia in posts on social media. Sweetheart of the moment, the species with its charming color and uniquely shaped leaves is extremely easy to care for. “It is native to our forests, so adaptation to the climate is favorable in all regions”, explains the landscaper. Luiz Cardoso.

In forests, it seeks the protection of treetops, as it does not like direct lighting. “Therefore, in an indoor environment, the main concern is lighting. It is a plant that does not tolerate more than three hours of direct sun”, points out the expert. The ideal is to cultivate the begonia in spaces with clarity and indirect light, for it to cultivate well.

How to water and fertilize begonia maculata

When watering, take into account that the species likes moisture. “I recommend not sticking to a certain amount of water, but keeping the soil moist. But never soggy”, says Luiz. To find out if the time is right, take the toothpick test. “If it comes out clean, it’s time to water the plant.”

In relation to fertilization, bet on organic options. “You can use the banana technique. Take the banana peel, put it in a PET bottle with water and let it soak for a couple of days. Afterwards, use this liquid to fertilize the plants every two or three weeks”, says the professional.

How to take begonia seedlings

Is she beautiful and full of branches? So, it’s time to make seedlings to spread the species around the house or to give as a gift. “It’s super easy. Take a stem with more than one leaf, place it in a glass container with water and in a place with good indirect lighting. Leave it there until the roots are clearly visible so you can transplant it into the soil”, explains Luiz.

He also reveals that the ideal is to plant, replant or make seedlings during autumn, due to the milder temperature of the season.And if even so easily, you are still in doubt whether this is the ideal species for your home, the landscaper shares a curiosity about it. “Begonias have a meaning of harmony in the home, according to Feng Shui. As well as symbolizing loyal love and affection.”

All you need is attention with pets and children, as the species can cause poisoning if ingested. Therefore, carefully choose the place where it will shine in your home.