Home Entertainment “Behemoth” released an official trailer, the protagonist seeks relief in seclusion | Behemoth_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Behemoth” released an official trailer, the protagonist seeks relief in seclusion | Behemoth_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Behemoth” released an official trailer, the protagonist seeks relief in seclusion | Behemoth_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“giant”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, starring Brendan Fraser and directed by Darren Aronofsky, the new film “Behemoth” released an official trailer and will be released in North America on December 9.

Hong Zhou (“Shrinking Down,” “Watchmen”), Samantha Morton (“The Famous Girl,” “The Walking Dead”), Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), Ty Simpkins (“Steel Xia 3”, “Jurassic World“, “Latent” series) starring, produced by A24.

Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play “The Whale,” about six hundred-pound Charlie reclusive in a run-down apartment in rural Idaho, is obstinate and determined to eat himself to death. As Charlie draws closer to his inevitable fate, his friends Liz (a cynical atheist nurse) and Elder Thomas (a young and promising Mormon missionary) try to find something in Charlie. A will that can be saved, both physically and mentally.

However, only his estranged daughter Ellie, who is bitter, hateful and covered in thorns, is the only way Charlie can see a future beyond his current state of despair, in whom Charlie finds one last chance for redemption, Maybe even a glimmer of hope.

The film received many positive reviews:

“Daily Telegraph”: The choice of Fisher to star in this movie is very touching, partly because we can still recognize the beloved character under the thick fat, but also because Fisher’s own performance is not In Beau Sympathy, his Charlie is complex, imperfect, funny and utterly human, a fully rounded character in many ways.

Vanity Fair: What could have been a sad, thoughtful study of a lonely man wrestling with his past loses its affectation and poise.

See also  Places of the Heart, here are the results of the 10th Fai census: exploit of the Via delle Collegiate di Modica

Variety: Much of the film isn’t as good as Brendan Fraser’s performance, but he deserves to be seen.

“Time”: Sometimes an actor can help reduce a director’s weakness, which is the case with Fisher in this film.

The Playlist: A riveting study of a deeply broken man overwhelmed by nine years of self-sacrifice, it underscores a rare, profound compassion, played by Fisher. It has improved a little.

Collider: The film is deadpan, gimmicky, calculating, and its lessons too simplistic. Charlie is a corpse most of the time—he has a kindness to him, but the character is basically reacting to the needs of other people.

Slashfilm: Brendan Fraser is arguably the greatest strength of Aronofsky’s otherwise unoriginal Behemoth.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

You may also like

“1923” released posters “Yellowstone” prequel series to start...

“Ant-Man 3” releases new stills Ant-Man encounters rival...

Behind the scenes of the Hollywood epic “Babylon”...

The electric car in 2035 and the short-circuit...

Sgarbi: “No to glass on paintings, it is...

The Sukhothai Shanghai’s Iconic Italian Restaurant La Scala...

‘Wind River Dale’ Sequel Starring Martin Sansmeyer

The most exclusive sneakers in the world? There...

AAPE joins hands with Japanese ramen restaurant MENYA...

Nivea pushes ethics: a cot for premature babies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy