“giant”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, starring Brendan Fraser and directed by Darren Aronofsky, the new film “Behemoth” released an official trailer and will be released in North America on December 9.

Hong Zhou (“Shrinking Down,” “Watchmen”), Samantha Morton (“The Famous Girl,” “The Walking Dead”), Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), Ty Simpkins (“Steel Xia 3”, “Jurassic World“, “Latent” series) starring, produced by A24.

Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play “The Whale,” about six hundred-pound Charlie reclusive in a run-down apartment in rural Idaho, is obstinate and determined to eat himself to death. As Charlie draws closer to his inevitable fate, his friends Liz (a cynical atheist nurse) and Elder Thomas (a young and promising Mormon missionary) try to find something in Charlie. A will that can be saved, both physically and mentally.

However, only his estranged daughter Ellie, who is bitter, hateful and covered in thorns, is the only way Charlie can see a future beyond his current state of despair, in whom Charlie finds one last chance for redemption, Maybe even a glimmer of hope.

The film received many positive reviews:

“Daily Telegraph”: The choice of Fisher to star in this movie is very touching, partly because we can still recognize the beloved character under the thick fat, but also because Fisher’s own performance is not In Beau Sympathy, his Charlie is complex, imperfect, funny and utterly human, a fully rounded character in many ways.

Vanity Fair: What could have been a sad, thoughtful study of a lonely man wrestling with his past loses its affectation and poise.

Variety: Much of the film isn’t as good as Brendan Fraser’s performance, but he deserves to be seen.

“Time”: Sometimes an actor can help reduce a director’s weakness, which is the case with Fisher in this film.

The Playlist: A riveting study of a deeply broken man overwhelmed by nine years of self-sacrifice, it underscores a rare, profound compassion, played by Fisher. It has improved a little.

Collider: The film is deadpan, gimmicky, calculating, and its lessons too simplistic. Charlie is a corpse most of the time—he has a kindness to him, but the character is basically reacting to the needs of other people.

Slashfilm: Brendan Fraser is arguably the greatest strength of Aronofsky’s otherwise unoriginal Behemoth.

(Meng Qing)

