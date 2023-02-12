Behind “Manjianghong” 600 million, “Wandering Earth 2” box office exceeded 3.6 billion: Wu Jing is about to make history

According to the real-time data of Maoyan Movie and Beacon Professional Edition,As of 20:12 on February 11, the box office of the film “The Wandering Earth 2” exceeded 3.6 billion 21 days after its release.

The box office of “Man Jianghong”, which was released together with this movie, is about to reach 4.2 billion. “The Wandering Earth 2” is about 600 million behind.

The good news is,Today, the box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” is still about 72 million, which is 20 million higher than that of “Man Jianghong”.The number of screenings has also increased, but netizens have observed that “Manjianghong” often has a sudden increase in the box office in the middle of the night, and it is easy to surpass it.

The 3.6 billion box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” is gratifying, but the previous first work “The Wandering Earth” won a box office of nearly 4.7 billion, becoming the dark horse of the 2019 Spring Festival stalls.

Although there is still a gap of 1 billion yuan from surpassing the previous work, there should be no pressure to enter the top ten of Chinese film history after “The Wandering Earth 2”. The current tenth place is “Operation Red Sea”, with a box office of 3.652 billion, “The Wandering Earth 2” “Tomorrow there is no suspense to enter the top ten, and it can be regarded as leaving a big name in the history of Chinese film.

In addition, if “The Wandering Earth 2” enters the top ten in Chinese film history,Starring Wu Jing will also create a history, that is, he starred in 5 of the top ten movies (not as simple as participating),Including 2 Changjinhu, 2 Wandering Earth and 1 Wolf Warrior 2, such a record may be difficult for future generations to surpass.